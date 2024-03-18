Trump and Orban in 2019

As well as being a near-perfect action movie, Die Hard has a line anyone tempted to over-intellectualise today’s strong men leaders should remember.

Late in the film Holly Gennero McClane (Bonny Bedelia) realises that the “terrorists' ' who have taken over her company’s building are only pretending to care about the evils of US imperialism. Their real purpose in taking hostages was not to force the authorities to release political prisoners but to steal $640 million in untraceable bearer bonds.

As she grasps the truth, Holly snaps at the gang leader Hans Grurber (Alan Rickman)

“After all your posturing, all your speeches, you're nothing but a common thief.”

Donald Trump, Viktor Oban, and so many of the West’s other far-right leaders are ethno-nationalists with a sincere loathing of progressives. But for all their posturing about stopping migrants and all their speeches about taking on the woke, before they are anything else, they are common thieves.

Their supporters ought to know it better than their enemies.

For you would have needed Oscar Wilde’s heart of stone not to have burst out laughing at the US right last week as Trump taught it, yet again, that the thieving always comes first.

Too many conservatives have intellectualised their abasement before his personality cult.

In foreign policy they have convinced themselves that Trump was prepared to stand up to America’s superpower rival China. Indeed, the head of the right-wing US think tank, the Heritage Foundation, has gone as far as to say that she wants “everything” in conservative discourse to be about China from now on.

Facing up to Chinese power was a “generational” challenge, she intoned as if she meant it. Confronting the Chinese menace was the alpha and omega of the US right.

So convinced was the Heritage Foundation that Trump supported its priorities, it provided him with a programme for government.

Needless to add, Trump isn’t remotely grateful and treats it with the same contempt he treats everyone else who trusts him.

Needless to further add the Heritage Foundation, like so many others on the US right, will carry on with their puppyish loyalty however often Trump abuses them.

Until last week he was all in favour of forcing TikTok to sell to non-Chinese owners or face a ban in the US. From the Oval Office in 2020, Trump issued an executive order claiming TikTok was a threat to “the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States”.

You do not need to be an anti-China hawk to realise that just because Donald Trump supports a policy does not mean that policy is wrong.

Democracies are under no obligation to empower their enemies. The US has the right to intervene to stop a hostile foreign power collecting data and manipulating algorithms to suit its propaganda needs. As the argument in the UK about the attempt by a Gulf dictatorship to buy the Telegraph and Spectator shows, the power of rich autocracies to intervene in national life is now an ever-present concern.

But Trump’s love of America is as nothing when set against his love of money.

The Republican megadonor Jeff Yass, owns a $15 billion stake in TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance.

Wisely, he has hedged his investment by becoming the biggest Republican donor in the 2024 election cycle so far, having spent $46.4 million.

I know what you are asking yourself, $46.4 million is that all it takes to buy Trump?

It is.

“There are a lot of people on TikTok that love it,” Trump declared as he changed his tune and sung for his supper a few days ago. “There are a lot of young kids on TikTok who will go crazy without it.”

I do not mean it facetiously when I say that President Zelenskyy should see how easy it is to corrupt Trump and resolve to spend whatever it takes.

We are watching of the horrible spectacle Trump ordering the far-right in the US Congress to block military aid to Ukraine. Ukrainian soldiers are dying and Ukrainian civilians are at risk of torture and murder because of the betrayals of a sick old man.

What would it take to make Trump change his mind?

The TikTok case shows that the going rate is $46.4 million.

Perhaps Ukraine would have to pay more. Maybe Russia cannot be outbid – it is already offering Trump propaganda support from its troll farms, after all.

But the point remains: Trump is up for sale. Get the price right and he is yours. If Trump can be anti-China one minute and pro-China the next, there’s a chance he can switch on Putin.

Liberal-minded people are in danger of getting lost when they talk about corruption. We can think as if there is an ideology on one side and corrupt politics on other. As if the twain never meet, as if there is a pure far-right philosophy that demagogues like Trump and Orban taint when they fail to live up to its high ideals.

We can miss that the point of personality cults is to let the strongman and his cultists do as they please. Indeed, the policies they propose are designed to foster corruption. The attack on the deep state, the liberal elite, the civil service, and the progressive judiciary, weakens or removes the checks and balances that limit corruption.

Like good cultists everywhere the Heritage Foundation grifters won’t break with Trump over TikTok. They will bite their tongues and bend their knees, and carry on with a plan they devised to purge the US civil service in a Trump second term.

Its officers are already vetting ideologically-approved candidates to replace some 50,000 career civil servants the Trump administration will fire if he returns to power.

I am old enough to remember when conservatives were concerned with protecting tax payers’ money. Now they want to loot it to fund a gigantic jobs-for-the-boys scheme. Competence and merit will no longer determine appointments only loyalty to the boss will matter.

The corruption will come in two waves.

First, tens of thousands of political appointees will have their salaries and pensions paid for by the public. Second, the sinecurists will be wide open for bribery. The knowledge that they can lose their job at the next election will make them determined to get rich quick. (In Europe you can pretty much guess a country’s level of corruption by looking at how many appointees its politicians are allowed to make)

Assuming, that is, there is an election they can lose.

I do not wish to be melodramatic. But if Trump is re-elected, he and the Republicans are giving every sign that they want to rig the system further in the right’s favour.

At the Conservative Political Action Conference earlier this year, a Trump surrogate and Christian theocrat called Jack Posobiec kicked off the annual meeting of the global far right by saying, “Welcome to the end of democracy. We are here to overthrow it completely. We didn’t get all the way there on January 6, but we will endeavour to get rid of it”.

How the crowd loved it.

The model for subverting Western democracy was built by the Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orbán. You win power legally, then you purge the civil service, the military and the judiciary of potential opponents, rig the electoral system, and control the media.

Orban, like Trump, supports Putin, and no one in Budapest would be surprised if he was not paid for his services.

After a private meeting earlier in March, Trump hailed Orban as a role model. He called the Hungarian leader “a noncontroversial figure because he says, ‘This is the way it’s going to be,’ and that’s the end of it, right? He’s the boss and … he’s a great leader, fantastic leader. In Europe and around the world, they respect him.”

Corruption is not a side effect of extremist politics: it is central to it. The attack on independent institutions is designed to increase the chances of corruption going unpunished.

The taking of bribes may not be the worst crime of strongmen leaders, but it is the crime the public understands, as Alex Navalny realised when he highlighted Putin’s corruption. (So successful was he, Putin killed him for it.)

If I were fighting Trump or Orban, I would emphasise their corruption and turn their language against them. They, not their enemies, want to rig the system. They, not their enemies, are the crooks. They are nothing but common thieves.

