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Last night Rachel Reeves, the UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, made an unprecedented attack on the United States in Washington D.C., no less

Once it would have been unthinkable for a serving British minister to publicly criticize what used to be our closest ally. But Trump has abused Britain so often he has made the unthinkable commonplace.

Reeves highlighted a feature of the Trump administration that receives too little attention: its gleeful, swaggering willingness to break its promises. For all the attempts to pretend that he is a master of “the art of the deal,” Trump is a deal breaker, not a deal maker.

America’s allies strike a deal with Trump only for him to rip it up. America’s enemies enter what they assume are good-faith negotiations only to find that America revels in being a bad-faith actor.

In Trump’s world of “might makes right,” his word is not his bond. Trust is for wimps, and honour is for losers. A mighty potentate is free to break whatever promises he pleases.

“I think it was a mistake to end those [talks with Iran] and to enter into conflict because I’m not convinced that we are safer today than we were a few weeks ago,” Reeves told her Washington audience.

Just so. The talks between America and Iran that began in early February, now look like a ruse to cover America and Israel’s determination to attack.

In the final round in Geneva on 25 February the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that a “historic” agreement with the United States was “within reach”. Oman’s foreign minister was optimistic that a nuclear deal was possible.

America and Israel didn’t care. They went to war instead of carrying on with negotiations. If they had succeeded in overthrowing the theocracy, their success would have provided a justification for their trickery. Instead, their failure damns them.

You might say that Iran is America’s enemy, and all countries lie to their enemies.

But then Trump also treats America’s allies as its enemies, as Reeves knows full well.

In 2025 Trump imposed tariffs on the UK and other US allies, even when they were not imposing their own tariffs on American goods.

The Starmer government did not retaliate. It accepted the conventional wisdom that Trump was a transactional politician, the author of The Art of the Deal, and struck a deal of its own.

On 8 May 2025, the UK and the US governments announced the general terms of an Economic Prosperity Deal. A 10% tariff was applied to most UK goods imported into the US, but there were concessions on specific sectors such as pharmaceuticals.

It wasn’t such a bad deal. Indeed, if you go back to last year, you will see right-wingers, desperate to find a justification for Brexit, saying the deal Trump gave the UK was better than the deal with the EU and therefore we were right to leave.

Everyone with eyes to see ought to have grasped that Trump wasn’t a true dealmaker. He was and is an unhinged bully running what looks increasingly like a rogue state. As Stephen M Walt of Harvard University writes in the current issue of Foreign Policy.

“Bragging about blowing up boats in the Caribbean merely on grounds of suspicion, helping to assassinate foreign leaders, mistreating immigrants and tourists, imposing travel bans on more than a dozen countries, ordering financial sanctions on foreign officials for the unpardonable sin of criticizing the president, boasting that power is all that matters, imposing tariff rates that bounce up and down like a gerbil on meth, launching a war with consequences for the entire world economy with no clear idea of where it would lead…As the United States’ image shifts from that of a well-intentioned if sometimes mistaken global power to one that is uncaring, cruel, reflexively dishonest, and out only for itself, even leaders who want to do business with Washington will be wary of getting too close.”

And the British government is now exceptionally wary.

The tariff deal we struck last year was no deal at all. All the wittering about Trump being a “transactional” politician turns out to be so much guff. He’s a wannabee autocrat who believes he can break every transaction he enters into.

True to form on Wednesday, Trump threatened to tear up the UK-US trade deal. It could “always be changed,” he said, if the UK continued to criticize his Iran adventure.

You can see the same double-dealing with regard to the Chagos islands. This remnant of the British Empire in the Indian Ocean is home to a US base of huge strategic importance. The British government was trying to put the base’s presence on a legal footing. Despite huge opposition from the British right, the UK was to cede sovereignty of the territory to Mauritius and pay to lease the land.

We were doing it on America’s behalf and with America’s blessing until Trump, like a mad and capricious king, suddenly withdrew his support. Now the scheme has been shelved, and the government is entitled to say that it cannot ally with an America that will not keep its word.

The image of Trump as a rational, transactional dealmaker fails for the same reason that all other attempts to “sanewash” him fail. As surely as Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump believes that brute power gives him the right to follow his every irrational whim.

Sanctions and the Chagos islands are as nothing when set against the great promise America once made to Europe: that it would defend Nato countries if Russia attacked.

Surely, we now know that Trump would break that promise, too.

Surely, we can now see that his image as a deal-maker was always a lie.

I treasure a piece in the New Yorker from 2016, when Trump first ran for office. The magazine tracked down Tony Schwarz who ghost wrote The Art of the Deal in 1987.

“I put lipstick on a pig,” he said. “I feel a deep sense of remorse that I contributed to presenting Trump in a way that brought him wider attention and made him more appealing than he is.” Trump wasn’t a deal maker but a man focused on just one topic, “his own self-aggrandizement”

God only knows what our future will be – although it is fair to guess that it will be grim. But at least Starmer and Reeves are facing the truth now. America is not our friend or even our ally. It is a rogue superpower led by a dangerously unhinged leader, and we cannot trust a word it says.

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