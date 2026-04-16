Writing from London

Writing from London

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billy mccarthy's avatar
billy mccarthy
1h

the uk is better off having a deal with the eu, than trying to get anything from trump

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Anders's avatar
Anders
9m

The one of first deals was to set 1 000 Taliban free from prisons, one of them blew up lots of people. That was T 1 btw

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