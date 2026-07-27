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Richard Naftalin's avatar
Richard Naftalin
18h

A point that your guest mentioned tangentially was that the stock market responses to the volatility in oil stocks. It is obviously an advantage for anyone dealing in the oil shares to know exactly when hostilities are to restart and cease. Who know better than the people in control? It might be interesting to find out the timing of major oil trades on the days before resumption of bombing and of course of talks and of course who is making the trades.

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Pongo Brown's avatar
Pongo Brown
9h

I am constantly amazed that so little is made of the USA starting to bomb Iran without warning while negotiations were in progress. Trump even reminded the Japanese PM of the bombing of Pearl Harbour during her recent visit. That bombing occurred before Japan had delivered a Declaration of War and the Americans were so outraged they had no qualms in dropping TWO nuclear bombs on Japan. It's chilling to think what they might have done if they had been engaged in peace talks instead.

At this point it's also helpful to remember that while one of the (many) justifications for the aerial bombardment of Iran is that they might develop the means to build a nuclear weapon, the only country that has actually used a nuke in a conflict is the USA. And they did it twice, at least once on an already defeated country.

Changing tack I'm glad that you mentioned and disparaged the continuing normalisation of Trump and his government by too many European leaders and UK media organisations. It's hard to believe some people are still, despite all the evidence, continuing to act as if it is all business as usual. It was a relief to read (elsewhere, obviously) of Ed Miliband's appointment as Foreign Secretary and that Burnham has said he will not be scared to disagree with Trump publicly. I don't think I could stomach another f**king state visit.

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