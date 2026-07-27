The British author Francis Wheen once wrote that the one “fact” everyone knew about a politician was always wrong.

To take a politician who is destroying America and the West, even his enemies say that Trump is a “transactional” president. Everyone knows that he’s a deal-maker – or rather they think they know it.

In truth Trump has never made a deal he hasn’t broken, and there is no more perfidious politician this side of the Kremlin.

Trump swore to his supporters he would not drag the United States into another Middle East war, but has done just that.

He promised Canada that his replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement would settle all outstanding disputes. Last week he tore it up and imposed new tariffs on Canadian goods for no reason at all beyond his petulance and vanity.

I talked to Charlie Sykes about why America’s traditional allies in the UK, EU, Middle East and Far East cannot trust a word Trump says.

Charlie is one of a handful of American conservative journalists who refused to go along with Trump. They put loyalty to their country and its constitution above loyalty to their party. Charlie now runs the To the Contrary site on Substack, which is pretty much essential reading.

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On Iran

“We were told we won this war. We were told this war is over. And now we’re seeing a rising death toll and the possibility of a much wider war in the Middle East. And of course, at the very moment when American lives and treasure are being thrown into a war, allegedly to stop the spread of nuclear weapons in Iran, Donald Trump signs a deal for the nuclearization of Saudi Arabia. Trust me, the American public is not on board with this.”

Once Trump had a “reptilian instinct” about the conservative base, and understood its concerns. “Now it feels like he’s tone-deaf.”

Surrounded by corrupt courtiers, Trump has lost the ability to pander to his supporters. All that matters now is retaining the power to follow his prejudices and to steal as much money as he can.

The message to America’s allies

“He’s becoming more and more insulated, more and more arrogant, and more hubristic. It would be incredibly naive to think that Donald Trump’s animus for liberal democracies will not lead him to turn on Britain as he has on Canada and all the other liberal democracies in the world.”

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