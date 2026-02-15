Because they are such a menace, I keep posts on the threat from Trump and Putin free for readers on low incomes. If you can afford to support my journalism, however, please consider becoming a free or indeed a paid subscriber. You would help me enormously.

If the authoritarian movements that so threaten the West triumph, historians will look at the outsized influence of a tiny country on the Danube.

Viktor Orbán’s Hungary has been a laboratory for autocracy. The Orbán regime refined the use of state power to suppress free speech, the turning of racist conspiracy theories into official dogma, and the impoverishment of society by a corrupt elite.

Rather than deplore Orbán, the Western right wants to follow his example.

With Orbán facing the prospect of losing power in April’s Hungarian election, Donald Trump has come to his aid. He called Orbán “a truly strong and powerful leader” and “a true friend, fighter, and WINNER”

Today, Marco Rubio, Trump’s Secretary of State (foreign minister) will begin a two-day visit to Hungary.

Trump’s endorsement and Rubio’s visit are in line with the new US national security strategy which explicitly binds the United States to supporting far-right parties– or what the Trump administration calls “patriotic European parties” to avert what it called the danger to “western identity” caused by immigration.

Readers old enough to remember the day before yesterday will recall that conservatives once posed as the defenders of free speech. With justice, they denounced the woke censorship of the liberal press and universities. Their embrace of Orbán shows their bottomless hypocrisy.

As it turns out supporting “patriotic” parties means supporting attacks on freedom of speech and freedom of the press.

Mertek Media Monitor, which campaigns for press freedom in Hungary and the Rule of Law Lab at New York University have just produced a grim report on the suppression of independent media in Hungary.

The parallels with Trump’s attacks on freedom of the press in the US are uncanny.

Over the past fifteen years, the report’s authors say, Orbán’s Fidesz party has established control over 80 percent of Hungary’s media.

“Hungary has evolved from a pluralistic media system into one of the worst examples of media capture within the European Union. The Hungarian government has engaged in a sustained assault on media freedom and pluralism as part of its systematic effort to undermine democracy and the rule of law. Media regulation, ownership, and state advertising are all concentrated in the hands of the government or its allies, while independent media face the weaponization of laws, targeted exclusion, legal harassment, and smear campaigns.”

Such is the state that Trump, Rubio and all those other great defenders of free speech wish to emulate.

The secret to Orbán and Trump’s power is that they know that media businesses are just that – businesses that need to make money to survive.

After the collapse of communism, Viktor Orbán was a liberal politician. When he returned to power in 2010, he decided that the future lay in right-wing authoritarianism. Control of the media was essential to the strategy, as it always is.

To take one example, in the 2010s, the Origo website, produced proper investigative journalism. The government put pressure on its owners. They could not take it and sold up to a pro-Orbán businessman. Now it is a propaganda site, not just for Orbán but for Trump and Putin.

Recently, it warned readers that Ukraine’s EU accession would lead to “Ukrainian mafias” bringing prostitution, human trafficking, and drug smuggling to Hungary— and weeks later Viktor Orbán and the government took up the same lies.

Orbán rewards his hacks by directing state advertising to client news outlets. The state organises them into a bloc – the Central European Press and Media Foundation . It consolidated 476 pro-government media sites into this one organisation that Fidesz shielded from competition and media plurality reviews by invoking a “national strategic interest.”

Readers might reply that media capitalists and governments have always worked together.

In the UK, Rupert Murdoch gave the fawning support of his newspapers first to Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government and then to Tony Blair’s Labour government. In return Thatcher and Blair gave Murdoch’s businesses favours.

But Murdoch flourished in the age of neo-liberalism when corporations had the power. Murdoch could and did withdraw his support when it suited him. He was in charge.

Today autocracy has succeeded neo-liberalism, and the power is with the strongmen.

Jeff Bezos is one of the richest men on earth, but he still bends the knee to Trump, eviscerating the Washington Post to please him and producing hagiographies of Melania Trump that would shame Orbán’s most abject boot lickers.

The Financial Times explained that, when Trump returned to power, Bezos’s businesses were vulnerable to his tariffs and, in any case, “hold tens of billions of dollars in government contracts spanning national security and space”.

Meanwhile CBS, the US network, now looks like a Hungarian victim of state capture. Its owners paid Trump $16 million to settle a nonsense legal action he’d brought that was closer to a mafia shakedown than a legitimate claim. To show due deference, they also hired Bari Weiss, Niall Ferguson and other pro-regime journalists.

The owners knew that the Trump administration could stop their plans to buy Paramount. Rather than fight, they did what Bezos did, and what 80 per cent of the owners of Hungarian media businesses have done: doffed caps and tugged forelocks.

America is still a democracy. It may be a corrupt and manipulated democracy, but free journalism still exists and prospers on a scale unimaginable in Hungary.

Before one gets too complacent, however, consider other parallels

At the most basic level, the Hungarian state gets in the way of independent reporters who just want to do their jobs.

As the report puts it, their “inquiries to the government are systematically ignored and they are routinely denied access to government events, press conferences, parliament, and other public institutions.”

Last year Pete Hegseth, the US War Secretary, banned independent journalists from the Pentagon because they would not agree to his proposal that “information must be approved for public release by an appropriate authorising official, even if it is unclassified”.

The comparisons don’t end there.

The same outfits that denigrate Ukrainians and run borderline antisemitic conspiracy theories about the Jewish financier George Soros seeking to flood white Hungary with migrants, also target real journalists

They routinely label critical outlets as “foreign agents,” “dollar media,” or “fake news factories.

Hungary has a Media Council stuffed with Orbán’s appointees to regulate the press. The security services denounced the independent Átlátszó news site, claiming its work was a threat to national sovereignty and demanding access to confidential data. There are repeated cyber attacks. The state targets lawyers, opposition figures, and journalists with Pegasus spyware.

Such is the example Rubio and Trump see as a model for America and for the rest of Europe.

As I said elections are due in April. The polls say that Hungarians are sick of the corruption that has impoverished Hungary and will vote for the opposition leader Péter Magyar.

Already there are claims that Orbán is preparing to release sex tapes of Magyar. More disturbing questions need to be asked.

Will Orbán and Fidesz accept defeat?

Can Trump and the MAGA movement?

Or will men who find it so easy to rig the media discover that they have no qualms about rigging an election?

