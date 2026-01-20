Putin and Trump [ Photo credit: The Kremlin ]

A few days ago, my guest on this week’s Lowdown, Sam Greene, professor of Russian politics at King’s College, London, made a profound argument that was seen by millions on social media

Authoritarianism succeeds because of us. Not because of the autocrat, the dictator, the big boss but because of citizens who don’t fight back. We think fighting is too dangerous, or the fight does not concern us.

“Authoritarians persist in power,” says Sam, “not because they are loved, or even because they are feared, but because people stop believing that a better alternative is possible. Once lost, that belief is very hard to rekindle.

“Power is a process, not a thing someone holds. Authoritarian power is a process in which we decide not to defend ourselves – because it’s risky, uncertain, or just inconvenient.”

What applies to Putin’s Russia applies to Trump’s America.

The context for the interview was my feeling that there was something incredible about Putin’s survival.

He has led Russia to disaster. The invasion of Ukraine of February 2022 – Putin’s “special military operation” – was meant to be over in days. It has now lasted longer than the Soviet Union’s war with Nazi Germany, and there is no end in sight.

Russian casualties have been catastrophic. At least one million men dead, injured, captured, or missing in action since the invasion of February 2022. The butcher’s bill is increasing at an accelerating speed, with an estimated 415,000 casualties going down in 2025 alone.

And yet no one talks about a challenge to Putin’s rule. It is inconceivable.

Mutatis mutandis in America, Trump is committing crimes beyond the imagination of paranoid conspiracists. He is threatening to invade an ally, running openly corrupt crypto schemes, and babbling like a deranged gangster about how he will go to war if he does not get the Nobel Peace Prize

And yet everyone appears to think that, if he lives, he will serve out his full term.

All the US Constitution’s vaunted checks and balances have vanished like mist in the wind.

Sam and I went through three forces that keep regimes in power: the coercive strength of the autocrat, the conformism of the masses, and the corruption of the elite.

1/ Coercion

“When an authoritarian lays siege to institutions or universities or the streets of our cities, those are not his targets,” Sam wrote, “he’s laying siege to our imaginations. He’s teaching us that no place is safe.

That is clearly true in Russia, where the number of political prisoners is now back at the levels of Brezhnev’s time, and elite opponents of Putin’s rule have a habit of falling out of windows, contracting acute cases of food poisoning, or dying in plane crashes.

“There is a willingness to use violence. The threat is there and it is a credible threat, whether you are somebody close to the top of the food chain or an ordinary citizen. There is a concentration of media power and coercive and policing power. The justice system imprisons the people that Putin needs, and he controls the commanding heights of the economy.”

If you dissent, the threat to you is real. And that threat is far greater in Russia than America.

But look at the way the American right can deploy ICE agents or the National Guard to intimidate, arrest and even kill US citizens with impunity

I wrote a few days ago about how Trump has used the threat of being cut out of government work to blackmail elite law firms into giving causes he supports $1 billion in pro bono services. Or how he sued ABC and CBS News when they broadcast interviews he didn’t like and got them to pay $15 million and $16 million, respectively.

These are Putin-style tactics that enrich the autocrat while spreading fear. Suppose you are a journalist working for CBS. You must suspect now that, if you offend Trump, your own bosses will sell you out.

The temptation in these circumstances is to bite your tongue and keep your head down.

Sam puts it like this. Everyone can see with their own eyes that an ICE agent killed a demonstrator without reasonable cause

Nevertheless, the Trump administration from “the Vice President through to the Attorney General still demonises people trying to exercise their civil rights, calls them extremists and paid agitators, using the same language that the Iranians are using on the floor of the UN Security Council to justify their murder of thousands of protestors.”

2/ Complicity

But what makes an authoritarian system stick is not the power of the rulers but the complicity of the ruled.

“Once authoritarianism takes root,” Sam writes, “it is extraordinarily hard to dislodge – not because it corrodes institutions, but because it corrodes imaginations. People forget with remarkable speed that another kind of life was possible. And they cease to seek it.”

Power operates through human beings, and we are not only motivated by fear. The desire to conform is as strong. And in Russia, as in all societies, the regime is secure “as long as everybody looks around and thinks that I should comply and everybody else is likely to comply as well –my friends, my colleagues, my neighbours.”

Compare the numbers of ordinary Russians who protested against the deaths of soldiers during the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan in the 1980s with today’s apparent indifference to the slaughter in Ukraine.

People were willing to take to the streets then. But now, when vastly more Russians are dying in Ukraine, there is silence.

It’s not just fear at work.