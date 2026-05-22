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We are entering the first global health crisis of Donald Trump’s second term and facing the medical and political consequences of his most murderous act.

Maybe because the Western media concerns itself with first-world problems. Maybe because dead Africans don’t count. But the shocks caused by Trump and Elon Musk’s attack on the USAID development agency receive nothing like the coverage they deserve.

The death toll from the closure of much of America’s international development programme is enormous. Research in The Lancet said “a staggering number of avoidable deaths could occur by 2030” – 14 million according to the highest estimate.

Earlier this week CNN quoted aid workers saying that, because it shut down USAID, the Trump administration could not respond effectively to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda. And you would have thought that, after Covid-19, we’d know how quickly infectious disease can become a first-world problem.

A report in Science said that the effective elimination of thousands of aid contracts helped trigger Islamist violence in Africa. Once again, we ought to know that terrorism is no respecter of borders.

And then there is the threat to democracy that is less obvious, but well worth grasping. The same motives that lead Trump and Musk to attack liberal democracies in Europe and beyond led them to abolish America’s aid agency. The defence of Big Tech and of fake news require the hungry and sick to suffer in Africa and the far-right to prosper in Europe.

A good place to see the connection is in Into the Woodchipper: A Whistleblower’s Account of How the Trump Administration Shredded USAID by Nicholas Enrich

In the Coen brothers’ Fargo, you will remember that a villain puts the corpse of one of his victims into a woodchipper. This was the image the ever-charming Elon Musk reached for in early 2025 as his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) destroyed USAID.

“We spent the weekend feeding USAID into the wood chipper,” Musk chirpily tweeted.

I had the book mailed from the US. You can’t buy it in Europe or, more pertinently, in Africa or Asia, which is a shame because it maps lurid motives of the US far-right.

Most of us would think that isolationism and racism inspired the Trump administration to close USAID. They didn’t want to give money to black foreigners.

But those were not the reasons Trump and his supporters gave. Instead, they saw the aid agency as a threat to Putin, Musk’s business interests, and Trump’s corrupt dealings, and were determined to punish it. One day they will level the same charge against European democracies – indeed, many already are.

Enrich worked for the agency’s global health division as it planned to roll out malaria vaccines and treat HIV. He describes the mounting dread after Trump and his cronies took over in January 2025.

Project 2025, which right-wing think tankers at the Heritage Foundation produced to guide the Trump administration, attacked the agency for warning about climate change – a sin in conservative Washington – but it didn’t want the agency closed.

The real threat came from a conspiratorial figure from the first Trump administration called Mike Benz. He went on the Joe Rogan podcast and talked about how USAID encouraged investigative journalism in dictatorships and corrupt states. Far from welcoming this apparently noble enterprise, Benz denounced “state-sponsored media hit pieces” that “ruined people’s lives”.

Trump hates journalists who do their job too.

Benz played to that. He then tied Ukraine into his conspiracy and accused USAID of encouraging Ukrainian journalists to dig up dirt on Trump that was “used as part of the basis for the 2019 impeachment”.

Benz and his patsy Rogan thus gave the vengeful Trump a reason to close USAID. It was a part of a deep state conspiracy that was out to get him.

Benz wanted Rogan, Trump and the rest of the gang to believe:

“Your brain is being tricked when you see the phrase USAID. It’s not an aid organization. It is effectively a switch player to assist the Pentagon on the national-security front, to assist the State Department on the national-interest front, or to assist the intelligence community on a sort of clandestine-operations front.”

And believe him they did.

Benz went on to build a second charge. He said that the US State Department and USAID wanted to counter propaganda by combating misinformation from Moscow and other dictatorial centres of influence.

Specifically, he tied them to Jair Bolsonaro’s coup attempt in 2023 when the Brazilian leader and his supporters tried, Trump-style, to mount an insurrection after they lost an election.

Unlike America’s pathetic reaction to the 6 January riots, Brazilian democracy defended itself. Bolsonaro went to prison and the Brazilian judiciary threatened to block Musk’s Twitter (X) unless it removed the accounts of men inciting rebellion and paid a large fine.

Without any evidence at all, Benz and Bolsonaro’s supporters made the absurd claim that USAID had funded Bolsonaro’s opponent in the presidential election. By defeating Trump’s ally, and encouraging the Brazilian judiciary to take on X, it was hurting the business interests of the US tech giants in general and Musk in particular.

Staff at USAID knew the claims were preposterous. But at least some began to grasp the danger they were in.

The agency thought it had a friend in Marco Rubio who had said that overseas aid was a “key tool to counter the Chinese Communist Petty’s expanding global influence”. The staff did not yet realise that Rubio was the most appalling coward who would abandon them and the millions who depended on them in the blink of an eye.

In the meantime, Musk went to work.

“He didn’t know what USAID did,” Enrich says, “or why it existed in the first place, and he didn’t seem to care.”

Trump backed Musk in his traditional fashion by lying through his teeth.

“We identified and stopped $50 million being sent to Gaza to buy condoms for Hamas. And do you know what’s happened to them? They’ve used them as a method of making bombs? How about that?”

For the record, you can’t make bombs out of condoms, and USAID had not sent condoms to the Gaza strip on the eastern shore of the Mediterranean. It had sent a $50 million shipment of reproductive medicines to the Gaza province of Mozambique – which is how the lying started.

It didn’t stop there.

Musk doubled down and, without giving evidence, because there was no evidence to give, asked his 215 million X followers, “Did you know that USAID, using YOUR tax dollars, funded bioweapon research, including Covid-19, that killed millions of people?”

USAID was “evil”, a “criminal organisation” and a “radical-left political psy op”. “You’ve got to basically get rid of the whole thing. It’s beyond repair. We’re shutting it down.”

As Musk was tweeting in 2025, Ebola was breaking out in Uganda

Enrich reports that normally USAID would have sent teams to Uganda. But thanks to Musk and Trump, dealings with contractors were “frozen by stop-work orders”, and a “communications ban prevented USAID from coordinating a response with partners in Uganda.”

Enrich and his colleagues tried to do what they could, but it was no use. Musk and Trump had their way. The US aid budget was halved.

Western democracies are in the same position as USAID

Musk is pumping propaganda into Europe. He amplifies extremist voices in the UK and talks of civil war. J .D. Vance supports the AfD in Germany. These are not just individual efforts. The Trump government’s official national security strategy specifically states that it is the aim of US policy to promote the European far right, and you could see that strategy in action when it tried to keep Orbán in power in Hungary.

If we fight back, as the Brazilians did, they will accuse us of being conspirators against Trump, who are undermining American tech by threatening to control X and other social media companies.

But if we don’t, they will destroy us as they destroyed USDAID. The poor world’s problems are all our problems. In this we are as one.

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