Writing from London

Richard Edwards's avatar
Richard Edwards
6m

Thanks Nick. Great stuff as ever!

Well, didn't he post an image of himself as Superman on 'Truth' Social? More importantly, Trump trailed his Monday’s statement as 'big.' But it was nothing of the sort. The threat of a one hundred percent tariff on Russian imports in fifty days is an empty flourish. In 2024, the United States imported just $3 billion worth of goods from Russia, a vanishingly small 0.09 percent of total U.S. goods imports. In April the White House called it ‘zero’ when explaining why Moscow hadn't been battered with tariffs, like his nominal allies.

Similarly, Trump’s repeated threat of secondary tariffs is just as empty. These would apply to countries still buying Russian oil and gas, notably China and India. But such tariffs are indirect, difficult to enforce, and will do nothing to stop the shadow fleet or the flow of dark money via cryptocurrencies. At the same time, Trump is selling arms to European allies to supply to an increasingly beleaguered Ukraine, rather than acting as the arsenal of democracy. Little wonder the Russian stock market rallied.

This is not a rupture with Putin: it’s revenue thinly disguised as resolve. Trump sells weapons to allies, eschews real sanctions, and threatens punitive tariffs on trade that barely exists. As usual, we have seen theatrics and illusory gestures, not strategy. And the hollow men of Europe pliantly follow their 'daddy'.

Arrr Bee
38m

Obama and Biden and of course everyone in the UK did absolutely zero about Iran’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs and the constant terrorism exporting and civil war inflaming of the IRGC. What’s the name of the single US president to hit those elements of the Islamic Republic of Iran?

I’ll wait for an answer, Nick. Just be aware how Democratic Party presidents and UK prime ministers have no spines.

