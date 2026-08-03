Like a child in a playground flailing his fists, Donald Trump is strong enough to inflict pain but is too weak to deliver a killer blow.

He threatens, he attacks, he retreats in an absurdist spectacle that has been going on since 21 March when Trump declared:

“If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!”

Dear Reader, it is now 3 August and the Strait of Hormuz is still not open.

The last dance began on Saturday when Trump announced that the US was “locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran, at levels of Military Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II”.

You can imagine the teachers shaking their heads and saying “there goes little Donny again”.

True to form, he called off the strikes this morning and begged for talks.

As Professor Phillips O’Brien, my guest on the Lowdown podcast says, America is going down to one of the worst military defeats in its history.

Readers of his excellent newsletter on Substack will know there is no more brilliant and incisive critic of American military failure in Iran and Ukraine than the Professor of Strategic Studies at the University of St Andrews.

Humiliation, he says, is what happens when a nation allows a corrupt man child to control its destiny.

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Why Trump’s U.S. is a paper tiger

The sheer power of America’s military is stopping us from seeing the scale of its defeat in the Gulf.

It can kill Iran’s theocratic dictators, massacre school children, and inflict huge damage on Iranian infrastructure. But it is still losing for reasons which should not be mysterious.

Military might is not a substitute for intelligent thought

The only way to overthrow the Iranian regime was to send in US troops to take control of Tehran. Trump was never going to do that. There was never public support in the US for a war against Iran – and now just one in three voters support it.

Americans would not tolerate large numbers of war dead.

Trump thought he could win a pain-free battle by bombing instead. There would be a war without tears – or to be precise, a war without American tears.

After he sent US forces to successfully kidnap Maduro, Trump was lost in the schoolboy fantasy that war was like a Hollywood movie.

You drop a few bombs, kill a few clerics, the regime changes and the credits roll.

O’Brien emphasises repeatedly how this cartoonish view of the world has passed the initiative to Iran.