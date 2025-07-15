Writing from London

7h

Gosh, Nick. I don’t know, maybe lead with this: “… make it clear that there should be no discrimination against a trans person because their appearance does not match what we expect for someone of their birth sex.”

The VAST majority of transgender people are not “activists” seeking exceptional treatment or gunning for anyone’s job because “thought crimes.”

1h

NC: "The trans campaign, by contrast, is not asking for equal rights. It is 'asking for exemptions from rules that apply to everyone.' For that reason, he says, it is doomed to fail."

ICYMI, you may wish to consider this from a post in The Critic by Helen Joyce who argues, quite reasonably, that the recent UK Supreme Court ruling basically endorses and mandates such exemptions for "biological women":

HJ: The Supreme Court has spoken, it’s the country’s apex court and, unless and until a new law is passed, its word is quite literally law. If you put up a sign saying “men only” or “women only” — you commit sex discrimination, in other words — you can only do so under the “single sex exceptions” in the Equality Act, and it’s now clear that those refer to biological sex.

https://thecritic.co.uk/the-five-stages-of-victory/

Those “protected classes” -- as the US styles them -- seem to be saying that there are to be exceptions to those no-discrimination, equal rights laws. Somewhat ironic that so many earlier feminists were beating down the doors of “men only” clubs and organizations, but later waves are now apparently championing “women only” versions.

The issue seems to boil down into the question of whose rights qualify as trump -- so to speak -- and which groups are larger and have stronger claims to being based on more "immutable" traits.

