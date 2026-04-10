I am travelling today and so no posts. In case you missed them I put up pieces over the Easter holidays which went beyond the grim daily news. They’re for paying subscribers so if you could help keep my work going by signing up, I would be terribly grateful. (An annual subscription works out at £1.15 or $1.40 a week – as long as you avoid the Apple app.)

“Tinker, tailor, Tory traitor”

How Conservatives come to betray their countries

“Seeing Trump as a Russian asset”

Why it’s not paranoid to believe Putin has a hold over Trump

“Brexit, Hilary Mantel and England’s endless lies”

How English nationalism repelled one of England’s greatest novelists

“The weird roots of wokeness”

Why American leftism feels so strange

Piece