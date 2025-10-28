Julius Caesar divided Gaul into three parts, and you can do the same with Emmanuel Macron’s France.

It has a left bloc dominated by Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s party La France Insoumise, which is soft on Putin, pro-radical Islam (for it depends on Muslim votes) and campaigns in an insurrectionist style that drives its opponents rightwards.

The right is dominated by Marine Le Pen and her anti-immigrant and often specifically anti-Muslim supporters. You. can argue that reactions for and against Islam drive much of French politics.

But on one point they agree. Le Pen is as soft on Putin as Mélenchon.

In the centre, you have Emmanuel Macron’s widely loathed presidency. It has failed to revive the French economy or reduce France’s debts, and has now degenerated into absurdism.

Macron has no majority in the National Assembly. His agenda is stymied and he gets through prime ministers the way other men get through socks.

If you think an Islamified left, a radical right and a failing centre are unique to France then you really haven’t been paying attention. France is our future.

The latest Lowdown podcast is on the French crisis and what it means for the West. I spoke to Agnès Poirier, the author of Notre Dame: The Soul of France and Left Bank: Art, Passion and the Rebirth of Paris 1940–1950 and a brilliant commentator for the French and British media.

She raised the chilling prospect of the French centre collapsing and the radical right winning the 2027 presidential election.

Until now that prospect appeared unthinkable.

Since Jean-Marie Le Pen faced Jacques Chirac in the run-off for the presidency in 2002, French voters have formed a “Republican front” against the far right. Leftists, centrists and moderate conservative voted tactically to stop the extremist.

This was the pattern when Macron beat Marine Le Pen, Jean-Marie’s daughter in 2017 and again in 2022. The majority of French voters held their noses, and did what they had to do to stop Le Pen.

As Agnès argues, we cannot count on history repeating itself.

Given the failure of Macron, it is far from clear that a moderate candidate will make it to the final runoff. We could easily see a competition between Mélenchon and Le Pen (or her proxy if the courts stop her standing).

Le Pen has gone to great lengths to moderate her party’s image and appeal to mainstream voters. Mélenchon, by contrast, runs a personality cult.

The radical right would win with ease and a major European power would be under the control of a Trumpian, pro-Putin regime.

Sorry for the grim prognosis but, at the time of writing, “grim” is the only word that describes the prospects for European liberalism.

