Writing from London

Writing from London

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Felix Goldberg's avatar
Felix Goldberg
5hEdited

I find some little solace in the fact that liberalism had been eulogized before (most famously in The Strange Death of Liberal England) but has - so far! - regularly reemerged as the only viable alternative after the demise of the strong gods of the day.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
matthew bowles's avatar
matthew bowles
5h

Drop the 'you haven't been paying attention' remark.

I'm not going to explain why because you really should know the answer unless of course you haven't been paying attention!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nick Cohen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture