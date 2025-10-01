Because of the dangers Trump and Putin bring, it feels right to keep posts on the international crisis free for readers on low incomes. However, if you can support my journalism and keep this show on the road by subscribing, I would be terribly grateful!

Given the immense suffering first of the Israelis attacked on 7 October 2023, and then of the civilian population of Gaza on every day since, one feels an overwhelming urge to put aside scepticism, turn into John Lennon, and give Donald Trump’s “peace plan” a chance.

Unfortunately, you can never put aside scepticism when dealing with Trump – or for that matter with Bibi Netanyahu, the leaders of Hamas and Tony Blair.

Wait, what? I hear you cry.

Tony Blair?

What retirement home did you find him in?

It’s 2025. How can an old man, whom Labour MPs forced out of Downing Street in 2007 because of his uncritical support for Israel, pose as an honest broker nearly two decades later?

By ingratiating himself with Donald Trump is the short answer.

Blair has always courted the super-rich. But it must have taken epic brown-nosing on his part, to persuade Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner to rescue him from political obscurity by making him the de facto viceroy of the Gaza Strip.

If Western readers are baffled, imagine how Palestinians must feel.

According to the Trump plan, Israel “will not occupy or annex Gaza” – which is a relief.

Instead, the strip will be governed by a “technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee,” accountable to an international “Board of Peace” headed by Trump and our very own Sir Tony Blair.

The British Empire may be dead. But the belief that power-hungry public-school boys can govern “lesser breeds without the law” still burns bright in Blair’s imagination.

As always, the best way to expose stupidity is by sticking to simple questions.

Where will Blair base himself as he presides over his “Board of Peace”?

Israeli forces have destroyed Gaza’s Al Mashtal, its only five-star hotel, where foreign dignitaries once stayed. The UN building in Gaza City, which you’d have thought might have enjoyed immunity, lies in ruins. All in all, the Israelis have damaged or destroyed two-thirds of the buildings in Gaza, pulverising whole towns in the process.

Will Sir Tony deliver his instructions to Palestinians from a mound of charred bones?

I doubt it. In all likelihood, he will avoid danger and text his orders in from the Tony Blair Institute, now located in fashionable Smithfield.

Once it was home to London’s meat market, where drovers bought cattle to be slaughtered. Now cleaners have scrubbed off the bloodstains, and gentrifying developers have turned Smithfield into a district for upmarket offices and apartments

A fitting home, you might say.

A second question is more pertinent: by what right will Blair govern?

The Trump plan envisages Hamas disarming and handing over Gaza to Blair’s board. An unnamed Hamas official told the BBC overnight that the deal “serves Israel’s interests” and Hamas would not accept Trump’s terms. If this is true, the deal is already dead, and Hamas’s refusal to consider the suffering of Gaza’s population shows that Hamas remains the Islamist terror group it has always been.

But suppose somehow, either because of Israeli military action or a change of heart, Hamas backs down. Along with all the other armed factions in Gaza, it agrees to allow in Arab and Palestinian forces to police the Gaza Strip – as the plan envisages

Blair would just replace one dictatorship with another.

He plans to impose himself and his technocratic elite without consulting the surviving population of Gaza.

Blair’s critics are saying today that he should not go near Palestine because of his support for George W. Bush and the Iraq War of 2003. They let him off too lightly. I and many others supported the war because it promised to overthrow Saddam Hussein’s genocidal regime and free the peoples of Iraq.

There’s no promise of freedom for the people of Gaza. The Labour party, which Blair once led, now has the quaint belief that Palestinians should have the right to govern themselves in their own country.

It is far from clear that Blair shares it. Although Palestinian officers are meant to police Gaza, Netanyahu has insisted that the Palestinian Authority cannot take over the territory. Formal control would be a step towards a two-state solution and Netanyahu has spent his entire career trying to sabotage that.

Labour politicians are wondering what the hell their former leader thinks he is doing. They are no longer bothering to hide their disdain.

At the Labour party conference on Monday David Lammy, the deputy prime minister, could not have given Blair’s involvement a cooler reception if he had knocked Blair out with a baseball bat and locked him in a freezer.

Lammy emphasised that Gaza should be under the control of Palestinians: “The policing of Gaza or rebuilding of Gaza, would have to have the confidence of the Palestinian people, and so I suspect it would have to include leadership that they can identify with.”

Questioned about the prospect of Blair governing Gaza, the best Lammy could manage was, “I have no idea whether that is a serious proposition”. Translated from politician-speak that meant: “This plan is so clearly insane, you would need to be out of your head on a cocktail of Class A drugs to consider it.”

It is very easy to imagine groups of Islamist militants taking up arms against a Blair-led government and providing a pretext for Israel to restart the war. It is equally easy to imagine Blair being directly sabotaged by the Israeli government itself

Conservative readers who are happy to denounce “Islamo-fascism” need to accept there are fascistic elements in the Netanyahu government. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir support the mass deportation of Palestinians.

Netanyahu himself has been desperate to keep the war going – in part to prevent his coalition with the far right breaking down, in part to avoid a reckoning for his failure to protect his country in 2023,

Trump has forced him to go along with his deal and to apologise to Qatar for Israel’s attack. But no one in Jerusalem believes he is sincere. “How Netanyahu aims to obstruct the Gaza plan he was forced to accept from Trump,” runs the headline in the left-wing Israeli newspaper Haaretz this morning.

There are so many ways Netanyahu can do it: stage arguments about the timetable for the removal of Israeli troops from Gaza, for instance, or about Hamas’s decommissioning of its arsenal.

The tragic lesson of the Palestinian/Israeli conflict is that extremists on both sides always get their way. They always will until there is a new international effort to build a workable two-state solution.

Tony Blair doesn’t know it. Or if he does, he is so lost in dreams of self-aggrandisement, he does not care.

In 1899 Joseph Conrad illustrated the futility of European imperialism in Heart of Darkness with the unforgettable image of a French warship sitting off the West African coast.

“In the empty immensity of earth, sky, and water, there she was, incomprehensible, firing into a continent.”

In 2025 we can picture Tony Blair sitting behind a gleaming glass desk in a beautifully appointed office in central London, firing memos into a mass grave.

