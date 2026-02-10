Today’s political news is all about Keir Starmer surviving – for now. I have a piece on the Spectator site about an equally urgent political issue: the crying need for Labour to understand that if it carries on insulting its voters, Farage will come through the middle and take power

In the 1990s and early 2000s, politicians thought they could ignore their core voters because “they had nowhere else to go.” We are in a new political world now where voters are consumers and will happily switch from one centre-left party to another – there’s always somewhere else to go.

Here’s how I explain why the supposed Machiavellian mastermind Morgan McSweeny had failed to understand the new political realities.

(The ideas in this piece came from a great Lowdown interview I did with the Labour thinker John McTernan. You can listen here.)

Whatever happens in Westminster, it ought to be clear to Labour MPs that Keir Starmer is now failing because he and his advisers do not understand how Britain has changed.