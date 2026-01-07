Alec Guiness as George Smiley [CREDIT BBC]

(Spoiler alert! This is an update of one of the first long reads I posted on Substack.)

This week the BBC is re-showing Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, one of the greatest dramas of the golden age of British television. It’s an adaptation of the John le Carré novel, of course, which so brilliantly explores imperial decline by showing how fury at the loss of status propels members of the establishment to treason.

The BBC filmed its adaptation in 1979, almost 50 years ago.

But Le Carré has a message about elite betrayals that resonates in our age of Putin, Trump and Farage. He understands that betrayal is driven by hatred of your own country, not love of a foreign power.

Kim Philby, Donald Maclean, Guy Burgess, and the other upper-class Oxbridge spies Stalin’s talent spotters recruited in the 1930s were convinced by their left-wing world that Britain promoted fascism and imperialism. Nathan Gill, Farage’s lieutenant who worked for Putin, Boris Johnson and so many other Brexiteer wreckers, were convinced by their right-wing world that Britain had sold itself to the EU.

Tinker,Tailor stars Alec Guiness , who had finished filming Star Wars and wanted a classier role. (“The dialogue was appalling,” he thought when he read the script George Lucas sent him “but there was something about it that made you keep turning the pages.”)

The BBC and John le Carré persuaded him to take the role of George Smiley, who comes out of retirement to find a mole (double agent) working for the Soviet Union at the highest levels of British intelligence.

Smiley represents a kind of Englishness that is everything Farage and Johnson are not: quiet, polite, scrupulous and principled. The mole he hunts, Bill Haydon, is clearly based on the glamorous Kim Philby whose betrayal of his class and country stunned the post-war establishment.

When I first read the novel I was disappointed that le Carré did not make Haydon a convinced Marxist-Leninist. Surely, he should have served Moscow because he believed in communism, I thought. Yet le Carré barely gives him a line about the superiority of socialism and the corruption of capitalism.

Instead, Haydon describes how he hates Britain’s loss of power, its littleness and its subservience to Washington.

Having lived through the age of Trump and Farage I understand Le Carré’s choices far better now.

Today’s radical right betrays the West because it convinces itself that Russia is on its side in the war against the woke. Owning the libs is everything, and if Putin helps them do it then three cheers for the Kremlin.

The culture war is the only war that matters to them.

Steve Bannon and his alt-right compadre Erik Prince explained in a podcast that they admired Russia because Putin hated the woke as fervently as they did.

Bannon said the U.S. should support Putin because “he’s anti-woke.” “The Russian people still know which bathroom to use,” Prince responded. Bannon then said, “How many genders are there in Russia?” to which Prince replied, “Two.” Bannon further praised Russia because Russians don’t fly LGBTQ+ Pride flags, and Prince noted, “They don’t have boys swimming in girls’ college swim meets.”

Le Carré describes the captured Haydon explaining why he betrayed Britain in an equally parochial language

“He hated America very deeply, he said…. He had remained content with Britain’s part in the world, till gradually it dawned on him just how trivial this was. In the historical mayhem of his own lifetime, he could point to no one occasion: simply he knew that if England were out of the game, the price of fish would not be altered by a farthing. “The political posture of the United Kingdom is without relevance or moral viability in world affairs.”

Change “he hated America very deeply” to “he hated Europe very deeply,” and WE might be describing Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings, Nigel Farage, or a columnist for the Telegraph.

Haydon represents a recurring deformation of English life: radical Tory despair at the modern world.

Despair moves from doom-mongering to outrage to treachery, as conservatives go wild and convince themselves that modernity is so repulsive the only course is to smash it to pieces.

And we can see them going wild everywhere we look today.

Modern academics try to project contemporary obsessions onto Tinker, Tailor and miss the old-fashioned impulse behind Haydon’s betrayal.