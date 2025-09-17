Writing in this morning’s Guardian Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, said the unsayable: the UK should renounce Donald Trump and all his works.

Keir Starmer should see what is in front of his nose and accept that “Trump and his coterie have perhaps done the most to fan the flames of divisive, far-right politics around the world.”

Surely it was obvious that Trump’s tactics of “scapegoating minorities, illegally deporting US citizens, deploying the military to the streets of diverse cities, are straight out of the autocrat’s playbook.”

The UK in general, and the UK centre-left in particular needed to protect itself. Starmer was always wrapping himself in the flag, Khan might have continued. Right then, PM, prove your patriotism by standing up for your country.

He won’t.

The UK, like the rest of Europe, dares not alienate Trump because the US military and US intelligence are essential to the defence of Europe.

So we flatter and pander instead.

To soothe Trump’s mountainous vanity, Starmer has ordered the poor old king to host Trump at Windsor Castle for yet another state visit. Meanwhile, Starmer and the cabinet bite their tongues and say next to nothing about the interference in the UK’s internal affairs by Vance, Musk, and the rest of the MAGA gang.

Labour’s submissive leaders believe they must put up with whatever outrage Trump perpetrates because he is strong and we are weak.

I cannot see the future, but there are three good grounds for believing Starmer is making a terrible mistake

1/ Trump will never defend us

The justification for our subservience before Trump is military, and we must accept the sincerity of our leaders’ worries about the security dangers a break with the US will bring.

But surely, they can see that the break has already happened. Trump is not interested in defending Europe against Russia, any more than he is interested in defending Asia against China.

He wants to establish the autocratic rule of the radical right in the United States. His enemies are liberals at home and liberal democracies abroad, not Moscow or Beijing.

Anyone with eyes to see knows this. But the enormous cost of rearmament, the memory of an alliance with the US dating back to Roosevelt and Churchill, and fear of the unknown blind our leaders.

Trump will never go to war to defend Europe from a Russian invasion, and NATO is effectively over.

David Frum, once an aide to George W. Bush, now one of the Republican right’s most relentless critics, described our crisis well in the Bulwark.