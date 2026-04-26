Writing from London

Writing from London

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Mark McKergow's avatar
Mark McKergow
11h

Very good to see Trump putting JFK in the category of ‘people who made a impact’ 😄

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Kate Delano-Condax Decker's avatar
Kate Delano-Condax Decker
11h

We must VOTE the bastards out.

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