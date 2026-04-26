The arrest of Cole Tomas Allen [Wiki Commons]

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All over the world the first reaction to the news of the failed assassination attempt on Donald Trump from millions upon millions of people, including millions of Europeans, who once wished America well, was that it would be better if he had died.

Most of us still believe at some level in the great man theory of history. If the great man is also a bad man, surely killing the bad man – Trump in this case – will set history on a more hopeful course.

“No man, no problem,” said Stalin, who practised what he preached and assassinated his rivals with ghoulish abandon.

Trump is hardly an innocent man. One doesn’t need to believe in an eye for an eye to see justice in his death.

The Ukrainian men, women and children the Russians have killed were innocent. And Trump’s abuse of President Zelennsky and repeated denials of aid to Ukraine emboldened Vladimir Putin to carry on with his war and the murders it brings.

The 1600 civilians killed in Trump and Netanyahu’s equally hopeless and stupid war against Iran were as innocent.

One could go on and think of the countless thousands (hundreds of thousands according to some estimates) left to die from disease and malnutrition by the Trump administration when it closed the U.S. Agency for International Development – the most wicked single act of his political career. Or we could think of the innocent men and women killed by Trump’s immigration enforcement officers.

Eighteenth century Britian, which the founders of the United States revolted against, was once described as an “aristocracy tempered by riots.” The only way the disenfranchised masses could influence the oligarchy was by rioting or, rebelling in the case of the American colonists.

Is the United States, 250 years on from its declaration of independence, so corrupt and gerrymandered the only way to see it is as an autocracy tempered by assassinations.

I am afraid not. I am sorry to be such a wet liberal but there are three good reasons not to indulge or excuse assassins, and the case of Donald Trump illustrates them all.

What if the assassination fails

Every time men have tried to kill Trump they have rallied his supporters to him. He was until last night facing crushing levels of disapproval, now his base and many others will show their sympathy.

There’s also the effect of failed assassination attempts on the target to consider. Let me put it like this, do you honestly believe that the repeated attempts to murder him have made Trump a less narcissistic and paranoid leader?

After last night, he said the wannabe killer was paying him a compliment: “The people that make the biggest impact, they’re the ones that they go after. They don’t go after the ones that don’t do much.”

In the past few weeks, Trump has likened himself to Jesus. ​The televangelist Paula White-Cain, who is a senior adviser to the White House Faith Office, followed suit and said both Trump and Jesus were “betrayed and arrested and falsely accused.” His miraculous escapes from death will only make this worse.

Meanwhile, you do not need to be a psychiatrist to understand that his enemies’ failure to kill or indeed jail him have left Trump more paranoid and vengeful.

“The attempt and not the deed confounds us,” Lady Macbeth tells her husband. Spoiler alert: Macbeth’s assassination of Duncan does not end well for him or for his wife.

Assassinations rarely change history

We are seeing the limits of “decapitation strategy” being played out in the Gulf. Since 28 February, America and Israel have killed Ali Khameini and dozens of senior Iranian military and intelligence officers. The dictatorship has not collapsed. There are enough men willing to step forward to fill the shoes of the dead, however dearly we may wish it otherwise.

I am not saying that assassination never works. I have heard Anne Applebaum make a convincing argument that Putin has made the Russian government so dependent on him, his death will cause a crisis.

But organisations, which are not personal fiefdoms, are far harder to destroy by simply taking out the leadership. They trundle on and show that, like most simple solutions, decapitation rarely succeeds.

Israel, for example, has been killing Hamas leaders for years. But Hamas is still with us.

We don’t know much about Cole Tomas Allen, the 31-year-old who started firing close to the White House Correspondents dinner. But suppose the Iranians hired him to respond to American assassinations of their leaders by assassinating Trump. The idea is not fanciful. In Australia, the Iranian government paid crime gangs to attack Jews.

Nor is the idea outrageous. If you are willing to support the assassination of your enemies you must expect the assassination of your friends.

Great men aren’t so great

If Trump is shot, he will be replaced by J. D. Vance, who is just as bad, and maybe worse. Trump’s death will not change the American constitutional biases against democracy in Senate elections and the Electoral College, it will not end the corruption of political debate by billionaires that the Supreme Court allowed in the Citizens United case, it will not make American progressives any less willing to shoot themselves in the foot, it will not end the conflict between society’s need for immigrants and voters objections to mass immigration.

Trump will be gone soon. He’s 79-years of age and hugely fat. Let him die a natural death. Killing him, martyring him will only make his legacy harder to erase.

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