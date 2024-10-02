Iranian missiles over Jerusalem

1/ Oil and escalation

An unstated – or at least understated truth – about Middle East politics is that Iran ought to reject any attempt to escalate hostilities for fear of helping Donald Trump. If it had any sense, it would hold back and do nothing that might bring a man who would authorise a full-scale attack on Tehran to power.

But a regime led by geriatric theocrats is never likely to be rational. And in the past week it has been so battered by Israel’s assassination of the leaders of Hezbollah in Lebanon, it is lashing out.

The effects on the oil market are worth watching.

At the time of writing (Monday) fears that the Middle East is heading for a full-scale regional war that could disrupt the world’s energy supplies were pushing up prices. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up 2.2 per cent at $75.14 a barrel after spiking as high as $75.55 in early London trading.

The FT quoted Bob McNally, founder of Rapidan Energy Group and a former adviser to President George W Bush. “Iran sits astride the world’s most strategic energy region, oil- and gas- production facilities and transit choke points. So, when Iran is involved in a shooting war with its neighbours, you have to price in some geopolitical disruption risk”.

A price of $75 a barrel is nothing when set against the $120 a barrel oil hit in June 2022. But if the price keeps rising in the next few weeks, the Trump campaign will rejoice. As a foreigner, I struggle to understand why so many Americans can support this worthless man. But a part of the answer is that they believe Trump will be better at managing the economy.

If the price of gas shoots up, so will Trump’s chances of victory. A second Trump presidency will in turn give the Israeli right and far right a free hand. Netanyahu and the Israeli right in general never made any secret of their contempt for the Biden administration. To be frank, they humiliated it, as they ignored US warnings to limit civilian casualties. They clearly want to see the return of Trump and Iran’s escalation makes that return more likely.

You think things can’t get any worse? They can always get worse.

2/ Enter Putin?

Benjamin Netanyahu and Vladimir Putin always got on. They both saw themselves as strongmen​ who despised the constraints of liberal democracy. But Iran has supported Russia with weapons shipments. It justifies and aids Russian war crimes in Ukraine. It is unlikely that Russia will stand by while its new theocratic friends are pummelled. Leaving all other considerations aside, Russia surely wants to create as much havoc in the Middle East as possible to divert attention from its imperialist adventure in Ukraine.

The Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin visited Iran this week. The Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali told Iranian state media that the visit “aimed at enhancing bilateral relations and following up on existing agreements between the two sides. This visit is very important and could create significant momentum in Iran-Russia economic relations.”

What could that mean? Russian weapons? Russian military advisers on the ground in Iran?

Iran is acquiring new friends and increasing the possibility of this war widening as it does it.

3/ The Lebanese tragedy

I hear figures like one million Lebanese people are now refugees and cannot begin to comprehend them. Given that Hezbollah operates as a rogue force, which the Lebanese state cannot control, and given that the state itself is close to collapse, it’s reasonable to expect desperate people to start fleeing abroad.

As with all refugee movements, most people stay close to their homes, because they are too tired and too poor to move further away. True to past crises, tens of thousands have fled into Syria. But at least a portion will reach Europe, adding to the fear that is already gripping the continent. The migration crisis of 2015 helped produce Brexit. What would a successor bring? President Le Pen? More pro-Putin regimes in eastern Europe?

As always, the best hope is for a peaceful settlement. But, as ever in the Middle East, peace is the most elusive of beasts.

