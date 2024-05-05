This week, as so many before, a Harry Potter star criticised J.K. Rowling. Daniel Radcliffe, who played Potter as a child actor, told the Atlantic he had not spoken to Rowling for years, which upset him.

Yet despite the Cass report and Rowling's suggestion he should apologise to detransitioners harmed by puberty blockers, Radcliffe refused.

Instead, he said: “I will continue to support the rights of all LGBTQ people, and have no further comment than that.”

You can see why Rowling, and so many feminists who risked their careers by speaking out, feel that an apology is in order.