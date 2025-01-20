The last time Donald Trump became president of the United States there were huge demonstrations. A women’s march on Washington attracted about 500,000 people and several million more marched across the United States. There were plausible conspiracy theories about Russian interference – Trump’s never said a bad word about Putin, so you can see why people were (and are) suspicious.

Attempts at impeachment, and promises of anti-fascist resistance, followed.

This time around, his opponents are in disarray. There are no protests worth mentioning, and the Democrats seem stunned to have lost to such a man.

People can and will write books about the failure of US progressives. But as of today, the point worth emphasising is that the reasons to oppose Donald Trump are far stronger in January 2025 than they were in January 2017.

Ben Cohen, the editor of the Washington based newsletter The Banter and my guest in this week’s Lowdown, makes the brutal argument that this time around Trump is meaner and more vengeful, while his appointees to government resemble their master in that they are crawlers, thugs, crooks and fanatics.

The rank smell of corruption is in the winter air. Trump launched a new meme coin on Friday that hit a peak market capitalization of about $9 billion – in yet another sign, if one were needed, that the US markets are in an insane bubble. When it explodes, the whole world will feel the shock.

For the time being, Trump is trading on the US presidency and inviting any state or corporation that wishes to bribe him to invest in his products.

Ben Cohen emphasised how dark the future looks if Trump makes good on his promises.

“They're talking about using the American military to round up (millions of) people they believe are here illegally. There'll be detention camps, where families will be separated and people will be held without trial – who knows how long they'll be there for.”

He guessed the regime would be looking for a provocation – a migrant accused of rape, maybe – to justify letting loose a form of martial law.

All the Biden administration’s progress on climate change will go, of course. Meanwhile Elon Musk will sack tens of thousands of civil servants and we will see how long it takes him to collapse the US government. Thanks to a Supreme Court packed with Trump appointees, Trump now has a wide discretion to do whatever he likes.

A side of me has always had little time for Europeans who obsess about US politics, and get a vicarious thrill from fighting its culture wars. Trump won fair and square, and the Americans who voted for him deserve what’s coming. They can hardly pretend they weren’t warned, after all.

Appealing though the prospect of isolating Europe from the US is, you only have to look at how Trump is threatening America’s allies and undermining Ukraine to realise we cannot escape from a superpower that Martin Amis aptly described as a “moronic inferno”.

It’s hard to look to the future without deep foreboding.

