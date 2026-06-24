About 99 percent of the Guardian’s cultural coverage can fit under the headline: “That thing you really like – it’s evil”.

To emphasise the point, H.L. Mencken once observed of the moralistic left’s religious forebears that their puritanism was driven by “the haunting fear that someone, somewhere, may be happy.”

Having cleared my throat and covered my back by mocking leftish miserablism, I am afraid that I must continue the killjoy tradition, which, to quote another critic of puritanism (Lord Macaulay this time) hated bear-baiting “not because it gave pain to the bear, but because it gave pleasure to the spectators.”

On the one hand, my Lowdown guest, Stefan Szymanski, Professor of Sport Management at the University of Michigan, is deriving immense pleasure from watching the World Cup – as am I and hundreds of millions of others.

But - and you must have guessed that a ‘but’ was coming – FIFA, footballs global governing body reflects the corruption of our oligarchical world and adds plenty of corruption of its own just for the hell of it.

There’s no better person to talk to about corruption than Stefan. He is the co-author of Soccernomics, one of the best guides to money in sport, and presents the Soccernomics podcast.

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We talk about a fundamental tension in global football that may one day threaten its unity and the World Cup.

On the one side is Europe, represented by UEFA, “the Union of European Football Associations.” Europe is where the money, star players and big teams are.

On the other, is the global south, whose nations dominate FIFA, and where corruption flourishes.

Before I go any further, I should say that I am not attempting an exercise in Eurocentric one-upmanship.

As Stefan says, no one should take their moral bearings from football:

“A lot of people want sport to be this exemplar of the perfect world. But sport is merely a reflection of the world we live in.”

I must also acknowledge that European football authorities allow Gulf dictatorships to buy Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, and there are brilliantly run national football associations in the global south – Morocco comes to mind.

But too many associations are corrupt. Their corruption changes our attitude to the World Cup and threatens the future unity of the sport.

In 2015, the FBI indicted FIFA officials from the Caribbean and the Americas on charges of taking bribes for media and marketing rights. Meanwhile, there are persistent reports that Qatar won the right to hold the 2022 World Cup with bribes.

Unsurprisingly given this background, FIFA loves autocracies —it gave the last two World Cups to Russia and Qatar, as we just mentioned, and now it’s in America. So servile are its officials that they awarded Trump a peace prize just before he started a war with Iran – in what must be one of the most egregiously repellent moments in modern sporting history.

Stefan uses an economist’s thought experiment to show how corruption changes the way we see football and threaten its future.

Even “cheap” tickets for the World Cup final cost $10,000 – so much for the sport of the working class.

As befits the greed and racketeering of Trump’s America,