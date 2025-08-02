This piece has a paywall but there’s a free trial too. To support my journalism and have access to all articles, archives, podcasts and debates for the equivalent of £1.15 ($1.45) a week, click below

From all over the UK I am picking up stories of employees – or more often the activists who claim to represent them – cosplaying as revolutionaries. Strikers go for progressive business owners rather than the standard capitalist bogeymen, because they are softer targets.

They force them to close and then attempt to take control in the name of workers’ power.

They are living a fantasy. For the workers never do hijack companies. They just lose their jobs. The owners lose their businesses. The customers lose a service. Everyone loses.

The closures teach a lesson that being a nice, caring liberal whose sole wish is to plan a menu around vegan pasta sauces, is not the passport to a quiet life it once was.

I first heard about business hijacking when contacts in Glasgow called me in 2023 about the fate of the Saramago cafe bar at the city’s Centre for Contemporary Arts. As the Tripadvisor reviews showed, people liked it. Saramago was a cut above most of the venues on Sauchiehall Street. There were menus for vegetarians and vegans, and DJs as the night wore on.

One evening, a small group of staff members shut the cafe down. They said they wanted better staffing levels, but the owners said their demands had already been met, and fired them for unacceptable and intimidatory behaviour which, they claimed, risked the café’s future.

Their union, the Industrial Workers of the World, responded by demanding the reinstatement of the sacked workers – as unions have always done. There were pickets, and social media demands to boycott Saramago – nothing unusual there, either

But then the normal restrictions on union action broke down. The campaign became so intense the Centre for Contemporary Arts closed the café because the dispute was putting its “arts programme and the wellbeing of our staff” in danger.

The union members, who had initiated the dispute, submitted a bid to reopen the café as a workers’ cooperative. But you need capital, licences and contracts with suppliers to run a catering operation and nothing came of it. Commercial operators weren’t interested either. Despite inducements from the centre’s management, they backed away for fear that they would receive the same treatment as Saramago’s owners.

The people who contacted me from the Centre for Contemporary Arts were appalled. The café owners were not exploitative bosses, they said, but nice people who paid decent wages and had been around the Glasgow music scene for years. They could not understand where all the aggression had come from.

I do, or at least I have a working theory.

Journalists at the Guardian and Observer still remember the story told by Phillip Hope Wallace, the Guardian’s great post-war critic. He recalled the despairing cry from his father when he told him he had found a job with the Guardian: “My dear boy, never work for a liberal newspaper they will sack you on Christmas Eve” .

The argument goes that because liberal companies, charities and campaign groups think themselves virtuous, they treat their workers abysmally and expect them to put up with it in the name of the greater good.

I have seen that happen. But in truth businesses that profess to be left wing are more likely to be vulnerable to assault from the left than standard capitalist enterprises. They can be more easily shamed on social media as hypocrites who refuse to live up to their values. Activists can target their leftish customers, as happened to Saramago, and persuade them to go elsewhere

In other words, it’s easier to destroy a vegan-friendly café than McDonalds.

In 2023, I did not know what to do with the story. I had never heard of union activists destroying a business before. Negotiators are normally very careful not to risk putting their members out of work.

This is just a freak occurrence, I thought.

How wrong I was.

To stay in Glasgow, the Centre for Contemporary Arts is now closed. It’s not just the café that is gone, everything is closed.