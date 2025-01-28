Two weeks into the Trump administration, and we're witnessing a lesson in how malice can warp a great nation.

I wanted to interview Andrew Gawthorpe on this for the latest Lowdown episode on the American crisis.

Gawthorpe isn’t a polemicist or a partisan commentator. He's an academic and the author of the excellent America Explained newsletter. He is also a meticulous researcher, and his conclusions about a rogue president running riot are all the more devastating for that.

You can listen here:

Apple

Spotify

On Amazon, and on every other app via this link

Andrew emphasized that the crucial difference between the first and second Trump administrations will be its lawlessness. Unlike in the last decade, everyone involved with the new regime will know they can act with impunity.

“In his first administration, Trump very quickly got bogged down in legal proceedings and investigations brought against him by other parts of the U.S. government. Robert Mueller, who produced the Mueller Report into alleged Russian involvement in Trump’s campaign was appointed as a special counsel by Trump's Justice Department. “In the second administration, Trump has been quick to put people in charge of these agencies who owe their entire political existence to him. That means that if you commit a crime as part of the Trump administration, you know the FBI is not going to come for you. You know the Justice Department is not going to come for you. “Nobody may even notice because you can’t prove the existence of a negative. But Trump can create an environment of lawlessness in which people in his administration can commit crimes without suffering any consequences.”

I would say the lawlessness is already with us—wouldn’t you?

To accompany the podcast, I’ve written articles on a key topic: the understandable but mistaken claim that the U.S. is now an oligarchy run by the super-rich. In reality, the billionaires are subordinate to extremist politicians. As a result, the West is in a position far darker and more dangerous than conventional wisdom believes.

The articles are for paying subscribers. If I may make a plea for support to those of you who haven't upgraded: paying subscribers allow me to continue bringing you content without relying on advertisers, mad proprietors, or clickbait.

Subscribers have access to all posts, archives, podcasts, and comment debates. An annual subscription works out as £1.15 ($1.40) a week—a pretty good deal, even if I do say so myself!

Here