The least discussed story of the Ukrainian war is the incredible failure of Western intelligence to understand that a corrupt and ill-led Russia was a dilapidated mafia state.

Rather than see the Putin regime for what it is, Western intelligence services have consistently overestimated Russian power with horrendous consequences for the people of Ukraine. They thought Putin would take Kyiv in weeks, and that Ukrainians would not fight. As a result, we failed to save countless thousands of lives by arming Ukraine, and that failure persists to this day.

There has been no better critic of the received wisdom of the foreign policy establishment than Phillips O’Brien, Professor of Strategic Studies at St Andrews university. Along with Eliot Cohen he has produced a devastating report on the greatest intelligence failure since the Iraq war of 2003.

Phillips joined me on the Lowdown to talk about his findings

Below is an updated version of a piece I wrote on the disastrous consequences of the intelligence blunder.

Military intelligence: A contradiction in terms

Go back to 24 February 2022, the most fateful day in Europe this century – when Vladimir Putin sent his armies into Ukraine. The least discussed aspect of the revival of Russian imperialism was the miserable failure of Western intelligence to understand that Putin would fail.

It wasn't that Western analysts missed the invasion. The Biden administration and its allies warned Ukraine and Europe, and pre-empted Russian propaganda efforts to create a false pretext for intervention. But their success ended there.

They grossly overestimated Russia’s military prowess and underestimated Ukraine’s resilience—a miscalculation that remains pervasive to this day.

Intelligence sources briefed journalists, who then shared their faulty assumptions with the world.

“Ukraine’s paucity of air defences and the weakness of its armed forces means that Russia could drive to Kyiv perhaps as easily as American forces reached Baghdad in the Iraq war of 2003,” declared the Economist in the days before the invasion.

“The question is not what Russia can do militarily in Ukraine, since the answer is almost anything, but what kind of operation might attain lasting political gains,” said the influential War on the Rocks foreign policy site.

The Russian military can do “almost anything,” eh?

Seriously?

Tell that to its 600,000 casualties.

Not to be outdone the Council on Foreign Relations concluded that “Russia’s military is far superior”.

On and on it went. “Ukrainian forces would begin the conflict nearly surrounded from the very start,” opined the supposedly informed journal Foreign Policy, as it loftily informed its readers that it was a waste of time to send Western weapons to Kyiv – so assured was Putin of instant victory.

The intelligence blunders leading up to the invasion mirrored those made before the 2003 Iraq War. Just as governments were misled then, so too were they misled in 2022. The Biden administration, convinced of Putin’s imminent victory, even offered to evacuate President Zelensky from Kyiv.

“I need ammunition, not a ride,” was his reply for the ages.

We are not therefore merely talking about the failings of journalists or think tank nerds, but of states. Only the other day Bob Woodward’s account of the Biden administration “revealed” that it was convinced the Russian armed forces would stroll to an easy victory.

The astonishing miscalculation is dissected in a report produced by Eliott A. Cohen and Phillips O’Brien, for the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

“A consensus coalesced around an extreme vision of what Russia could accomplish militarily and a correspondingly pessimistic view of Ukraine’s ability to resist,” the report says. “Analysts widely stated that Russia could open with a devastating blow [and] in the first few hours, Kyiv could be surrounded.”

The failure of the intelligence services to realise that Saddam Hussein did not possess weapons of mass destruction destroyed the reputations of George W. Bush and Tony Blair. I have heard economists argue that their profession has never recovered the status lost by their failure to predict the 2008 financial crisis.

Yet the inability of the military and intelligence bureaucracies to understand Russia and Ukraine has not led to a serious debate. Indeed, there’s been next to no debate whatsoever.

Cohen and O’Brien have filled the gap but they are lone voices in an “intelligence community” that has hidden its failure like a Victorian family hiding guilty secrets.

There is a certain schadenfreude in recognising that esteemed members of the foreign policy establishment were completely wrong. It is always a pleasure to see supposed experts make fools of themselves. But mocking Chatham House or the CIA does not undo the damage they did.

Because the West believed Russia could march into Kyiv, we failed to send Ukraine the weapons it needed.

Indeed, if the West had understood Russian weakness and Ukrainian resilience, it might have provided the kit that would have deterred Putin from invading in the first place.

Phillips O’Brien believes that groupthink took hold of Western intelligence, and it is hard to contradict him. Looking back at 2022, he describes how if you were inside the Western “intelligence community,” a part of its golden circle, there was an enormous pressure to agree with everyone else.

“And once you had that community consensus, it became really hard to disagree… The only debates were about how much of Ukraine Russia was going to take. Was it every last inch of Ukraine or just Eastern Ukraine? There was an accepted vision that Ukraine itself was doomed and Russia could do militarily as that quote said ‘almost anything it wanted’.”

It is as if they learned nothing from their failure to understand that Saddam Hussein did not have weapons of mass destruction. Once again, they overestimated the capabilities of an enemy. Once again, the consequences have been disastrous.

Normally experts, and all of us, predict what we want to be true. But Western analysts were not engaged in wishful thinking. They did not want Russia to win, and you cannot ascribe their mistakes to motivated reasoning.

Except perhaps at one remove. Maybe there was self-interest at play as defence analysts exaggerated Russian power the better to justify western military budgets.

But I speculate. For whatever reason, the “intelligence community” ignored the recent history of Russia, and all the evidence that a culture of corruption and incompetence dominated its armed forces.

Take Russian involvement in the Syrian civil war. Russian planes attacked civilians who had no air force or air defence systems. Russian pilots were unopposed, and could and did kill without restraint. And yet Western analysts dignified the slaughter. Far from dismissing the Russians as war criminals bombing the defenceless, Western analysts decided that they now formed a “battle-hardened” force that could overthrow the Ukrainian government in weeks or days, even though Ukraine had its own air force and air defence systems.

As for Ukraine, Phillips O’Brien describes the situation thus: on the rare occasions it studied Ukraine, the analytical community exhibited the widespread assumption that many Ukrainians really weren't Ukrainian at all but Russian speakers and therefore Putin sympathisers, who wouldn’t fight.

The intelligence community was dazzled by data, much of it fake, and ignored the messy realities of a dysfunctional regime. They failed to grasp the extent of Russia’s institutional corruption, its leadership’s incompetence, and the delusions that ran up the chain of command.

Conversely, Ukraine was depicted by outlets like Foreign Policy and The New York Times as a divided kleptocracy too weak to resist the Russian bear.

“Insufficient account was taken of the fact that Ukraine’s soldiers were defending their homeland and that its people were fighting an existential war for national survival,” the report concludes.

This is a pretty basic mistake to make given that the history of anti-colonial struggles tells you that people will fight a tyrannical foreign invader to the death.

Rather than show a grasp of history, intelligence experts were too easily impressed by the supposed “professionalism” of the Russian army. As the report acidly observes, “if it were true that the number of professional soldiers married to sophisticated technology invariably trumped motivation and self-belief, the United States might have done better in Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq.

“The analytic failure in Ukraine makes a strong case for something so often lacking in military analysis and the academic world more generally: intellectual humility.”

So it does, but why drag up all this old unpleasantness now?

First because there ought to be a holding to account. People died in their tens of thousands because of the folly of “the intelligence community” – and what a ridiculously twee label “intelligence community” is, making it sound as if spies live in a village stuffed with country bumpkins, which I suppose in some ways they do.

But there is more to it than that.

The 2022 mentality persists. The Biden administration has consistently failed to arm Ukraine. They have dragged out sending it modern aircraft or Patriot air defence systems, and imposed restrictions on their use.

“The Ukrainians were asking for Patriots before February 24th,” O’Brien said.

“And they were told, oh, don't be silly, you're not going to get Patriots, because you would take too long to learn to get to use them. And they have to go a long time without them and suffer a lot of attacks and see a lot of people die before the West delivers.”

More pertinently, if Western intelligence misjudged Russia’s capabilities in 2022, how confident should we be today that the CIA is right to stop Kyiv using long-range weapons against Russia because its analysts have concluded that they might provoke a Russian nuclear strike?

China has clearly warned Putin against using the bomb. Putin’s supposed red lines keep being crossed and no nuclear detonation has followed. Is the intelligence “community” any wiser in October 2024 than it was in February 2022?

Meanwhile, what of Western intelligence’s belief that Putin cannot be allowed to lose because Russia will disintegrate? This sounds like another example of fantasy analysis.

We have too much of that since February 2022. Too many people have died because of the folly and ignorance of the analytic “community”.

To use a much-abused word correctly for once, it is time for realism. Russia is a corrupt and barbaric power. The West cannot afford to allow it to take Ukraine because Putin will not stop there. There is no way out except via the route that leads to a Ukrainian victory. It really is that simple.

