Over the Easter holiday I will update long reads that aren’t tied to the daily news but will, I hope, offer a deeper look at our times. They are for paying subscribers, and so I need to say that, if you sign up, you receive access to all articles, archives, and debates at a cost of £1.40 ($1.15) a week!

Today I am updating a piece on the roots of wokeness. Although I deplore illiberal leftism and the hounding of people from their jobs, this is not a polemic. Instead, I hope, it is a reasoned explanation of why the ideology that came out of American academia in the 2010s represented such a break with older left-wing ideas.

The socialist tradition was materialist, for example. Under the influence of postmodernism, the new left holds that the material reality of biological sex is merely an oppressive construct, which we are free to reject if we wish.

Or take another break from the past that needs to be understood. The traditional liberal-left believed in abolishing racism by treating people equally without regard for colour or creed.

Critical race theory condemns this colour-blindness as a swindle that hides white supremacy. The result is special schemes to give priority to members of minorities, which provoke right-wing backlashes because they conflict with basic notions of fairness.

I began by looking at how the very word “woke” is used and abused.

Identitarian Politics: A Guide for the Confused

There are two dishonest conversations about wokeness, or identity politics if you prefer the less contentious term. The first from conservatives is wearily familiar. For some on the right “woke” is now a synonym for “anything I can’t abide”. Overuse has made the insult meaningless.

On the left, the dishonesty lies in the denial that a new ideology even exists.