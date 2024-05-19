Greetings, I am pleased to say subscriptions are now well over 11000. As I am sure you know free subscribers see some pieces, paying subscribers have access to everything. If you would like to upgrade, please click on the link below.

We are, as everyone is now saying, in a pre-war world. Russia is our declared enemy and China is fighting a cold war. Both can take advantage of a culture war within the West that can at times feel close to a civil war.

Putin has supporters in power in Hungary, Serbia and Slovakia, and commands the affection of a significant section of the US Republican party.

We are not in a Manichean world with the West representing the good. But in a messy zone of competing conflicts.

Last week the culture war turned violent with the attempt to kill Robert Fico.

Fico and winner-takes-all politics

Today’s conflicts are so dangerous because they are so absolute. If you are on the new right, you see progressives corrupting everything. The new right derives its appeal from its promise to defeat liberals by cleansing society, and in the process, taking control of the judiciary, civil service, and media.