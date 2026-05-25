From 1970 until 2010, a period of 40 years, the UK had seven prime ministers – Heath, Wilson, Callaghan, Thatcher, Major, Blair and Brown.

From 2016 until 2026, a period of 10 years, the UK has had six prime ministers Cameron, May, Johnson, Truss, Sunak and Starmer. We are not done yet and we may well have a seventh before the year is out, if Keir Stamer goes.

We haven’t seen anything like this churn since the arrival of democracy.

For the first time in British history the Conservatives are no longer the dominant force on the right. They have been supplanted by Farage’s Reform.

In Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, separatist nationalists won the largest shares of the vote in the May elections – and that’s a first too. In England, Reform won the largest vote share and it is essentially a party of white nationalists. Meanwhile, and not to be outdone, the Greens have become a party of Muslim grievance.

The only anti-communalist parties left are the Liberal Democrats, whom most people ignore, and Labour, whom most hate.

I was joined on the Lowdown by Robert Saunders one of the best contemporary historians around to discuss Britain’s crisis.

You can listen on Spotify above

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We look at why Musk, Putin and so many oligarchs want to break British politics

How Brexit taught that dishonesty pays

How no one knows what will happen next

In my writing I have tried to cover the British crisis through biography as much as news journalism. Here is my account of the last years of Hilary Mantel, whose novels I loved. She celebrated England’s history and myths but, as the 2010s wore on, she became so appalled at the turn England had taken, she returned to her Irish Catholic roots.

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How Hilary Mantel came to loathe the England she mythologised

In his introduction to a posthumous collection of Hilary Mantel’s essays, her editor Nicholas Pearson makes an announcement as shocking in its way as the news that the white cliffs of Dover have crumbled into the Channel or that the ravens have fled the Tower of London.

Mantel, who more than any other modern artist, reinterpreted the myths of English nationalism, had given up on England.