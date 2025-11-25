The Labour government has one historic mission: to stop Nigel Farage, Robert Jenrick and the radical right. And it is failing, just as Joe Biden and the US Democrats failed in their historic mission to stop Trump.

You blame personal faults. If I were an American – or indeed a Ukrainian – I would never forgive Joe Biden and his allies for refusing to accept that he was too old to govern until it was too late.

At least in the UK, the entire cabinet has now determined that Keir Starmer is not up to the job.

Yet moving on from him is anything but easy because the crisis on the centre-left is not just about personnel.

The UK has been in decline since the 2008 crash and Brexit shoved us further down. What policies does the left and centre-left have to reverse the decline and stop the radical right taking power? Serious answers are hard to find.

I interviewed the Guardian’s Rafael Behr, the best of the Westminster columnists, on the UK’s grim outlook.

I have known Behr for years, and have never seen him so depressed about the state of the country

We’re heading into the abyss, he says. British nationalism is “spinning into increasingly extreme versions of itself and leading us into really, really dark places.”

Meanwhile “liberal progressive politics is stuck.” It is circling the wagons and not coming up with forward-facing answers.”

It is not even attacking the radical with any vigour. Here is what Behr says to those considering supporting the modern right.

“For fuck’s sake read some history. Pay attention to who and what these people are, what they’re saying, who their friends are. They are a bunch of nasty, angry, racist, thieving, kleptocratic, psycho, self-serving, venal bastards. Just look them in the face. Look in the face of the Gorgon.”

Can you imagine anyone in the Cabinet talking with a smidgeon of that passion.

They can’t because they are trapped by their leader and by their intellectual timidity.

Far from providing an alternative to the disastrous rule of the Conservatives between 2010 and 2024, Starmer is now the most unpopular prime minister since records began.

He promised change but came to power on a manifesto that ruled out changes to income tax, VAT, and national insurance, and to Boris Johnson’s disastrous Brexit.

“If we want things to stay as they are, things will have to change,” says the old aristocrat in Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa’s The Leopard.

Labour’s 2024 election manifesto will go down in history as a calamity because it said in effect, “we say we want change, but everything will have to stay the same.”

No wonder vast swathes of the public have given up on Labour.

I have always thought of Starmer as a decent man and so has Behr. There is no doubt that in some respects the disdain for him is irrational.