The British political class is collapsing with extraordinary speed.

The Conservatives are blamed for what they did in government: austerity, Brexit, Liz Truss, mass immigration, record tax rates. Labour is blamed for what it hasn’t done. It came into power promising “change,” and the only change has been a change for the worse.

Keir Starmer’s popularity is now lower than any prime minister in history – lower than Boris Johnson, lower than Liz Truss. I cannot begin to see how he recovers.

Every poll shows that, as things stand, Farage will be our next PM.

For the Lowdown I wanted to interview Ed Hodgson from More in Common, a think tank that tries to build united societies by understanding the forces that drive us apart.

We looked at how Farage may be making a mistake by becoming so extreme – even many of his own supporters deplore Trump.

Meanwhile, and although few in the mainstream media want to face up to the ugliness Farage is promoting, Ed showed me evidence that people in ethnic minorities are becoming genuinely worried.

But the reason why the UK may still go the way of the US is that voters hate Starmer more than they hate Farage.

The chances of Labour rallying tactical votes in a “stop Farage” election campaign look dismal.

Below there’s a long read from last week on how Farage is imitating Trump. It’s for paying subscribers. If you want to help me keep working and receive all kinds of benefits, the cost is £1.15 ($1.40) a week.

You can watch my debate with Ed on YouTube above

Or listen on Spotify

On Apple via this link.

On Amazon here

Or any other app via this link

The media can’t see that Nigel Farage wants to be Britain’s Trump