[CREDIT BBC Panorama]

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The story of how Russian stooges firebombed the home of Sir Keir Starmer is extraordinary because so many editors and politicians have treated it as ordinary.

“What do you say? Bombing the PM’s home? Don’t bother us with such trifles!”

A brilliant investigation by BBC Panorama, which deserves every award going and then some more, showed this week how a Russian handler recruited young and desperate men to attack Starmer’s home in north London, and terrify his sister-in-law and niece.

Surely this was an outrage. You may not have voted for Sir Keir. But he is the prime minister of this country – a poor thing, but our own. An attack on Starmer is an attack on us all.

Meanwhile and as if to emphasise the extent of Russian manipulation of our national life, Kremlin-adjacent far-left and far-right influencers began a campaign of mass distraction. George Galloway and Tommy Robinson, men who can always find a warm welcome in Moscow, spread the lie that the arsonists were rent boys Starmer had abused

The fake news was viewed by millions, and who knows, believed by hundreds of thousands.

Pull it all together and we had undeniable evidence that the Russians were punishing the prime minister for his support of Ukraine with fire bombs and lies.

Yet where were the chest-beating patriots of the Telegraph and Mail? If Russian criminals were targeting Nigel Farage they would have screamed to the very heavens – not that Russian criminals have any reason to target Nigel Farage, of course.

Donald Tusk, the Polish PM, said that he could not understand why the Russian-backed firebombing of the prime minister’s home was met with indifference.

Alastair Campbell said that the British right so hated Starmer it would rather align “with Russia China or anyone else who might want to damage Britain” – an exaggeration, but there was truth in it.

Meanwhile progressives play down the Russian threat because the realisation that we are at war with Moscow also threatens progressive goals. Countries that spend more on defence have less to spend on health, welfare, education, and all the other good things in life.

Sir Keir inadvertently made that point when he forced his defence ministers to resign by refusing to meet military spending needs. It appears that even the prime minister, a victim of Russian attack, cannot face up to the truth about how weak our defences against Russian attacks have become.

But as the great Russian insurrectionist Leon Trotsky once said “you may not be interested in war, but war is interested in you.” And we learned that hard truth again this week.

On 15 June two men Roman Lavrynovych, a 22-year-old Ukrainian, and Stanislav Carpiuc, 27, a Ukrainian-born Romanian national, were found guilty of conspiring to commit arson attacks on property and a car connected to the prime minister.

To be specific, in May 2025, a Toyota, once owned by Sir Keir, was set alight in a street in north London. Days later two homes were set ablaze, including one rented out to the prime minister’s sister-in-law, which Sir Keir still owned.

Sir Keir and his family weren’t there. They stay in Downing Street for as long as he is prime minister – which may not be for much longer, the way it is looking. His poor sister-in-law suffered from smoke inhalation and her daughter was understandably terrified.

Roman Lavrynovych and Stanislav Carpiuc, weren’t rent boys as the Russian propagandists maintained. Nor were they conscious Russian agents.

The story is so grimly fascinating because they were patriotic Ukrainians who didn’t even know they were working for Russia. Nor did they have the faintest idea that Keir Starmer was their target or that Keir Starmer was, in fact, the prime minister.

Their case shows how easy it is for state criminals to recruit young men struggling to survive in London’s cruel economy.

Lavrynovych fled Ukraine at the age of 17 just before the war started. Like so many of us, he pretended to be a great success when he went on social media – in his case by posing for selfies with the sleek towers of Canary Wharf in the background.

In truth, he drifted between construction jobs, and lived with his grandmother, another refugee.

He wanted to send money to his father, who had served on the frontline in the Ukraine war. Fatally, as the BBC found, Lavrynovych went on to online groups for Ukrainians in the UK saying he take any work available.

That simple request was to ruin his life…