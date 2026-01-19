David Low’s cartoon as the UK stood alone in 1940

In 1940 Franklin Roosevelt inaugurated the Lend-Lease programme. Although America was neutral in Britain’s war with Nazi Germany, it would supply Britain with food, fuel and munitions. Washington kept the anti-fascist cause alive as Hitler appeared ready to invade.

Speaking in 1941, Winston Churchill said, “The Lease-Lend Bill must be regarded without question as the most unsordid act in the whole of recorded history.”

Today Donald Trump is rebalancing the scales with vigour. He has frankly sordid plans to launch an unprovoked and wholly unnecessary imperial land grab against Britain’s ally Denmark – and America’s ally too, not that you would have guessed it from Trump’s behaviour.

Trump is backing imperialism with threats to impose sanctions on Britain and Europe if we dare oppose him.

This morning Keir Starmer spoke about the US president in language no British prime minister has used in 86 years.

For the first time since Trump began to threaten Europe, Starmer began to mobilise progressive patriotism – a political weapon many of us have been begging him to use against the pro-Trump (and pro-Putin) fifth column in British politics for months.

British values were not improvised but “built patiently over time,” the prime minister said.

“There is a principle here that cannot be set aside because it goes to the heart of how stable and trusted international cooperation works.”

Any decision about the future status of Greenland belongs to the people of Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark alone. That principle is fundamental and we support it… Alliances endure on respect, not pressure… The use of tariffs against allies is completely wrong.”

Starmer emphasised the economic risks because Trump is not just threatening to imitate Putin and override self-determination for Greenlanders but threatening our prosperity.

President Macron in Paris is urging the EU to retaliate by deploying the “bazooka” of the union’s “anti-coercion” instrument – a ferocious mixture of sanctions and restrictions.

Starmer does not want to hit back because, as he kept saying, Nato allies should not use tariffs as a political weapon. Like his belief that the US should not take the territory of a Nato ally against the wishes of Greenlanders, this is a basic principle.

But here is the problem that journalists at Starmer’s Downing Street press conference were quick to pick up on.

What happens if these are not basic principles for Trump? They certainly don’t seem to be. What happens if this is not just the mad king in Washington shooting his mouth off?

Does the UK just sit there and suck up Trump’s punishments while the EU fights back?

Starmer is putting enormous effort into trying to calm Trump, dial down the anger, and keep the Nato alliance together.

I have every sympathy with him. Starmer is desperate to maintain American aid to Ukraine, and then there is Britain’s own security. I have never heard a British prime minister acknowledge how much the UK’s supposedly “independent nuclear deterrent” depends on American back-up.

It is very easy to see Britain’s defence and intelligence guarantees and indeed the whole Nato alliance unravelling. Russia and China are already laughing their heads off. The Kremlin is egging Trump on saying that if he were to seize Greenland he would earn his place in “history”.

China, which can see Trump driving Europe into its arms, is all sympathy.

It is very easy to imagine the crisis running out of control this week. Shashank Joshi of the Economist counted the ways. Europeans are already using unprecedented language about American “blackmail” and “intimidation.”

The US could respond to EU tariffs by hurting Ukraine, and by suspending intelligence sharing. There are many in the US government, after all, who hate European liberal democracy and would like nothing more than to abandon it to the Russians.

Starmer’s aides were privately briefing this morning that no one knew how this crisis would end, and of course they were right.

But I think we already know the lesson Trump is teaching us. Trump is killing the alliance Churchill and Roosevelt forged in 1940. Maybe death will come suddenly. Maybe it will come this week. But nothing lasts forever, and we must find new allies in Europe, recruit more troops and face down our enemies whether they are in Moscow – or to imagine an outcome no one thought possible– in Washington DC.

