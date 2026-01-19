Writing from London

David
12h

I really hope that Starmer and the Labour government seize on this opportunity to paint those who would support Trump in his Greenland grab - Farage and Reform, sections of the Tories, some of the right-wing press - as the truly unpatriotic players in this matter.

Martin Belderson
10h

Nick, we don't need new allies in Europe, we have plenty already. With Europe re-arming at an astonishing rate after decades of doing the opposite, America's unreliable security guarantees will soon become irrelevan. Right now, the US needs its bases in the UK and the rest of Europe a lot more than Europe does. Maybe it's time to close them.

As for Russia and China laughing, the flip-side of that is that the Ukraine invasion has revealed Russian military power to have been a paper tiger whilst, at the same time, it has forced Europe to re-arm and modernise its militaries. That is the very opposite of what Russia and China desire.

