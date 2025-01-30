Merry-Go-Round by Mark Gertler (1916)

Since the election of Donald Trump respectable men and women on the right, those very pillars of conservative society, who denounced the excesses of the left, have been excusing the authoritarianism of the right.

Their motives vary as do their styles. Power worship is in the mix, as is the desire to let extremism rip, the gang-like loyalty of political cliques, the fear of giving comfort to enemies, the hatred of the woke, and the aching need of the complacent to pretend that everything will be well, even as their old world falls apart.

If I were just talking about the American right, this piece would be barely worth writing. In 2016, there was a “Never Trump” movement among principled American conservatives. But it never developed into a powerful force, and US writers have grown weary of denouncing the betrayals of the overwhelming majority of Republicans, who once opposed everything Trump stood for, or pretended to,[i] and now cheer him on.

But among right-wingers in the UK and in much of the West something new and extraordinary is happening in 2025 that deserves more attention than it receives – which is, frankly, no attention at all.

Trump has returned to the Whie House more vicious and determined to assert his power than before. Yet, in contrast to 2016, conservatives in the UK and beyond have fallen over themselves to excuse and support him.

In doing so they unintentionally reveal a profound crisis on the European and Canadian right. On the one hand, conservatives claim to be the true patriots, the opposite of globalist liberals and treacherous leftists. On the other, they are cheering on an American president who is turning the US into a hostile power that directly threatens their countries’ economic wellbeing and security.

And I don’t just mean loudmouths like Nigel Farage, who love Donald Trump more than they love their country.

Writing in The Times Justin Webb celebrated “the political genius” of Donald Trump. Some cruel and clunking Trump stunt had delighted Webb, and he enthused, “The point everyone made after the immediate fun was that the contrast with the humourless, semi-moribund end to the Biden years was so extreme as to be psychologically, almost physically, shocking to the nation.”

Webb concluded:

“The problem — whisper it — is that for many Americans, including a fair swathe of Democratic party voters, their party has become the extremists… To this cross-party group, Trump is not making America great again. He is making it normal again.”

A statement can be both true and beside the point at the same time. It is true that progressives went off into ultra-liberal excess at the end of 2010s. Anyone who insisted that men can be women but only whites can be racist has paved the way for the mother of all right-wing backlashes.

But to say that the backlash is led by a leader of “genius,” pretend that he is “normal,” and then go on to imply that it is all a jolly jape is grotesque.

Trump is pardoning insurrectionists who sought to overturn a free election at his prompting. He is threatening Canada and Denmark, countries that thought they were America’s allies, and firing civil servants who crossed him.

Finally, and in his most telling move, he is removing protection from former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former national security adviser John Bolton. They are facing threats to their lives from Iran after serving Trump during his first term. They fell out, and to punish them for refusing to worship at his personality cult, Trump is happy to see the terrorist agents of a hostile foreign power kill his former friends.

Imagine that level of narcissism and hatred, And then imagine being Pompeo or Bolton, and opening the London Times to find some limey goof is saying that Trump is normal and a bit of a laugh.

And not just any limey goof. Justin Webb is a fantastically well-paid BBC presenter, on £320,000 a year: a salary that puts him in the top 0.5 per cent of earners in the UK.

He doesn’t need to moonlight and tell the Murdoch press what it wants to hear because he needs the money.

Rather, Webb and so many like him must pretend that all will be well. They are exhibiting the complacency of the wealthy, which the southern English upper-middle class specialises in displaying. Life has been good to them. They can see it as a game, a comedy even. There’s no need to panic – for in their world there never is. Trump does not mean what he says – for no-one they know ever does. It’s all just a show we can laugh along with.

They cannot come to terms with the democratic world facing threats from the right, and so they pretend there is no threat at all. In some ways, their complacency is understandable. You have to go back beyond living memory to the 1930s to find a similar time. Even then Neville Chamberlain, Lord Halifax and the other appeasers didn’t actually like the Nazis or want to emulate them. They just wanted to avoid war.

The situation today could not be more different. Alongside the wishful thinking of genteel conservatives there is now a significant pro-Trump movement in Farage’s Reform Party, Fleet Street, and the Tory right.

If you swap Trump for Stalin and the US for the USSR, you see that we now have the modern equivalent of the communists of the 20th century, who put loyalty to a foreign country and foreign strongman above loyalty to their own country. Except the pro-Trump right is far more powerful, wealthy and well connected than the old radical left ever was.

“Trump was elected on policy issues that bear a remarkable resemblance to ours,” burbled Nigel Farage. “The big themes that he embraced of national sovereignty, distrust of global institutions and the belief that a new kind of politics can bring increased prosperity, are pretty much exactly the same as those endorsed by Reform UK.”

But British national sovereignty and American national sovereignty (at least as it is conceived by Trump) are in conflict. You need to pick a side, and Farage and much of the right have picked the side of a foreign power.

It would make a refreshing change if Justin Webb and his colleagues at the BBC could stir themselves to question their new loyalties.

Before I go any further, I should say that I am not damning the right because I am a left-wing tribalist. I wrote a whole book on the left’s appeasement of radical Islam and third-world dictators in the 2000s and more recently have written extensively against woke heresy hunts.

Of course, Conservatives love all of that. But now the world has changed and we need to ask, where are the voices on the right deploring the abasement before an authoritarian leader, the contempt for civil liberties, and the descent of conservatism into jeering abuse and know-nothing posturing?

One looks in vain in the Telegraph and the Times for even a hint of self-criticism or the semblance of a robust debate.

The reason for the silence is perfectly obvious. The British right is not populated by innocents whom the wicked Trump is corrupting.

It has already been corrupted. The people who might have saved conservatism from itself have left. To be on the right today means that you have already gone along with Brexit, the unlawful suspension of Parliament, the purging of moderates from the Conservative party, and – God help you – Liz Truss.

The embrace of Trump is just one more step on the British right’s road to hell. It gives every indication that nothing and no one can stop it going all the way.

[i] The best account of the collapse of the Republican mainstream I have read is Tim Miller’s Why We Did It. He was a Republican insider and details with wit and bitterness how and why his friends learned to live with the unconscionable.

