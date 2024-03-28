Protesters gathered outside Batley Grammar School in March 2021

There’s a blasphemy law in the UK and the rest of the West. No Parliament voted for it. No court enforces it. There is no presumption of innocence, and no possible appeal against conviction – even when the sentence is death.

We have known ever since Iran ordered the execution of Salman Rushdie in 1989 that, for the first time since the Enlightenment, you can be murdered or threatened with murder for offending religious fanatics. Equally striking is the reaction. For the first time since the Enlightenment a section of liberal opinion doesn’t want to know, and if, somehow, it is forced to know, will blame the victim.

This week Dame Sara Khan, the adviser to the UK Government for Social Cohesion and Resilience, published her report on threats to democratic life. I am pleased to say that she goes beyond the standard analyses of the consequences of social media and the threats from Russia and China. We can all pontificate on these grand themes.

Rather, Khan looked at the everyday fear she calls “freedom-restricting harassment”. How it terrifies people and keeps them away from tackling controversial topics.

She says that

“Unlike acute high‑risk threats such as terrorism or other national security concerns, many of these cohesion threats are chronic, insidious and sit below the radar where they are not assessed, measured or even fully understood.”

Khan is concerned by the compromises with extremism we have become so used to making, and how the ideas of Islamists and the white far right have become accepted and normalised.

You can always find an audience on the left if you expose the far right, and conservatives will always prick up their ears if you denounce radical Islam. Finding an audience for both is harder, but let me try.

To make her point about the normalisation of Islamist terror, Khan gives us the case study of the terrorising of a Yorkshire religious studies teacher, whom I will not name for obvious reasons. His case shows that we live in a country where people disappear for offending radical Islam, and mainstream progressive society, with its politicians and police forces, just shrugs and moves on.

In March 2021, the teacher gave a lesson at Batley Grammar School. He talked about free speech and showed pictures of the Prophet Muhammad, the Pope and Jesus Christ to encourage discussion.

Teachers had run the same lesson before without anyone caring.

Share

But, as is characteristic of cultural controversies, consistency was an irrelevance. All that mattered was whether an offence entrepreneur could make a killing in the marketplace for outrage.

Social media has vastly increased their business opportunities, and sure enough online activists decided to go for the teacher, even though no one had complained about the lesson before

Here is how it worked out. A parent of a child in the class called the teacher to say that the image of the prophet should not have been shown to pupils, before warning that “there will be repercussions”.

Pictures of the teacher, his partner, his home and car were shar hi hied on Instagram, Snapchat, and WhatsApp, alongside exhortations to “let’s sort this out for the Prophet” and “if u see him u know what to do” .

Six months earlier, Samuel Paty, a schoolteacher who taught in Conflans‑Sainte‑Honorine outside of Paris, was beheaded by a jihadist. (Paty showed his teenage students a caricature of Muhammad from the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo during a class discussion about freedom of speech. Before he began, Paty invited Muslim students to leave the classroom if they wished. No good did that do him.)

The grammar school and the British state refused to treat the threats to the teacher as an attack on the principles of a free society.

Far from defending him, the school suspended him, and said on no account was he to talk to his colleagues. Not content with that, they suspended two other teachers who had taught the same lesson.

Tracy Brabin, then Labour MP for Batley and Spen, issued a statement that showed no concern for the teacher’s safety or liberal values. “The upset and offence this has caused is understandable, but it was also predictable. I am pleased that the school has recognised it was inappropriate and apologised for the offence caused.”

The teacher contacted the police. So frightened was he by their insouciance, he and his family fled.

Sara Khan said she could not understand why the police treated the case as a neighbourhood incident rather than a threat to the life of a teacher.

“There was a lack of public robust messaging that made clear that any threatening, harassing or intimidatory behaviour against the teacher and other teaching staff would not be tolerated and individuals would experience the full force of the law.”

Everyone – the politicians, the police, the school – left the teacher to twist in the wind.

He was driven from his home, his wider family, friends, the area he grew up in and the school where he had built a career. He told Sara Khan​ he felt “totally isolated” and “abandoned”. No institution came to his defence. He received no help or support.

Khan concluded that,

“While being mindful of not being gratuitously offensive, pupils should be taught how in a diverse democracy, they will inevitably come across all kinds of issues that offend them but that there are appropriate ways to response. Harassment, intimidation and threatening behaviour is not the way to respond. Teaching this is all the more critical in light of the growing climate of freedom‑restricting harassment in our society.”

Few other progressives say the same, or say it in public at least.

They have good reasons. Other regressive religions are left alone. There is no great demand in the UK or elsewhere to criticise the reactionary Christian, Jewish or Hindu beliefs. I was once on a radio show, whose host was a right-wing Jewish broadcaster. He went on about how reactionary Muslims with their misogyny and homophobia had no place in a modern society. I asked if he thought ultra-orthodox Jews, who shared near-identical prejudices should be expelled too.

Er, no, he did not.

There is not some pure liberal critique of religion. When Tommy Robinson or Geert Wilders talk about Muhammad’s marriage to Ayeesha they are not trying to promote a rational atheist view but to denigrate and humiliate migrants and their descendants.

And yet, when all the excuses have been made, there is the most awful cowardice. Progressives don’t criticise Islamic reactionaries with the same vigour as they criticise Christian reactionaries because Christians won’t kill them but Islamists just might. They don’t give Muslim pupils the same education as everyone else because they believe they can’t handle it (as striking an example of the racism of low expectations as you could hope to find).

Write like this and any conservative news site will publish you. But they never expose the far right or debunk the paranoid fantasies of the great replacement theory, which you can now find echoed in supposedly respectable conservative outlets.

Khan’s report is so welcome because she goes beyond the hypocrisies of left and right to mount a consistent defence of liberal society.

Our Yorkshire teacher is hardly a lone victim, after all. In politics, academia and the arts people steer clear of dangerous topics.

Khan talked to a council leader who had received thousands of death threats, who “makes my daughter sleep next to a fire blanket in case someone firebombs my home.”

She cites, the cases of the “director of a civil society organisation working against hate crime receiving regular death threats and whose staff have left their jobs out of fear; a university cancelling a proposed academic research centre; intra‑faith harassment including an imam who had 18 months of police protection from Islamist extremists for his religious beliefs; and a Sikh community activist having to take different routes home each night for fear of being followed by Sikh fundamentalists after years of threats and abuse.”

You only have to look at the behaviour of the police and Labour MPs in the case of the Batley school teacher to know how hard it is to get the authorities to take action against abusers.

They prefer appeasing sectarian interests to protecting individual freedom. If you doubt me, ask a terrified teacher.

Assuming, that is, you can find him.

Thank you for reading Writing from London. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment

Please consider taking out a paying subscription if you can afford to. You will have access to all articles, archives and podcast, and you will allow me to carry on writing!

Best wishes, Nick

Related articles for subscribers