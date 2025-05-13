As the old saying goes, never make predictions – especially about the future. But as things stand it is at least reasonable to suggest, if not predict, that the once mighty British Conservative party will shrink into irrelevance.

Despite a hugely unpopular Labour government, the Conservatives are performing disastrously in all elections. They are attacked from the right by Farage and from the left by the Liberal Democrats.

Why should we care if they vanish? Especially when, as my interview with centre-right commentator Nick Tyrone shows, no one on the British right seems overly concerned by the party’s fate. Conservative politicians and journalists don’t attack Farage and defend their party, even though, like his friend Donald Trump, Farage has a fantastical programme that would wreck the economy.

After Brexit and Truss, the arrival of Trump’s British lapdog would finish this country off. And yet the Conservative party and indeed the Labour party are giving in to the radical right without a fight.

Below is a piece from me on why, even if you loathe conservatism, you should worry that it will be replaced by a hard right movement that will be infinitely worse.

Is this the end for Conservatism?

This week, as every week, Kemi Badenoch made a complete fool of herself.

Oh, I am so sorry. Please forgive me. I am sure many of you will need me to explain, that Kemi Badenoch is the leader of the once all-conquering Conservative party – at least she is for the time being.

The Conservatives were once the most successful political party in the West – governing the UK for about 100 of the last 150 years. Now like comparable movements of the centre-right across the world, it is sinking into obscurity.

Badenoch helps explain why.