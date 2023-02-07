Except for mortgage payers, who cannot hear her name without flying into a rage, Liz Truss’s attempted comeback underwhelmed the few who noticed it. The fanaticism of her premiership had turned to ashes. Dressed in beige and looking grey, the former prime minister ground her way through an hour-long interview with Spectator TV without showing the smallest sign that she held herself responsible for her own decisions.

“It is time to restore the American precept that each individual is accountable for his actions,” declared Ronald Reagan as he explained conservatism in the 20th century.

“Didn’t your premiership prove that deficit-funded tax cuts don’t work?” the Spectator’s editor Fraser Nelson asked Truss.

“I don’t agree,” Truss replied, as she showed how conservatism worked in the 21st century. She didn’t blame her government for panicking the markets. She didn’t think that firing officials who stood in its way as it tried to finance a tax-cutting spree for the wealthy on borrowed money mattered. Instead she blamed the staff of the Office for Budget Responsibility for faling to believe in her zombie economics

In October, the City was more direct in assigning responsibility. “The problem isn't that the UK budget was inflationary,” said TS Lombard’s Dario Perkins, as the Truss government sent the pound crashing and interest rates soaring. “It’s that it was moronic. And a small open economy that seems to be run by morons gets a wider risk premium on its assets - currency down, yields up.”

After her reappearance this week, Rishi Sunak and his ministers briefed that Truss was now “delusional” rather than moronic. If she didn’t stop reminding voters about Tory incompetence, she would drive more of them away.

But Truss isn’t finished yet. However poor a politician she is, however much she looks like yesterday’s woman, slashing back the state and slashing taxes on the rich, have a fair chance of becoming right-wing orthodoxy because in England we have populism for the rich rather than populism for “the people”.

It is a parochial error to lump Europe’s far-right or populist-right movements together, and one that British commentators, who know every detail of American politics, but next to nothing about the EU, are prone to make.

Ukip, Reform or whatever flag Faragism is flying under today is an extension of the right-wing of the Tory party, not a rival to it. The British populist right, inside and out of the Conservative party, is Powellite in its attitude to race and Thatcherite in its attitude to the state. Farage defended Truss to the very end. Far from speaking up for everyone suffering from increased interest rates, he said

“She was trying to reverse declinism, trying to reduce the size of the state, trying to put more money back in people's pockets, and I respect her for at least having a go.”

His Brexit party’s manifesto in 2019 proved that UK populism is dominated by believers in the minimal state by promising to abolish inheritance tax and slash corporation tax

By contrast, Continental populism is generally closer to social democracy than the free-market right. It supports a big state – but with one important caveat. Populist welfare chauvinism dictates that benefits must go to native (and mainly white) Poles, Italians, Swedes or Hungarians, not to foreigners.

The anger in France about President Macron’s modest proposal to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 exposes the differences in economic policy between continental and British populism.

To Macron, rising life expectancy makes the cost of maintaining the existing retirement age unaffordable. But he does not look at whose life expectancy is rising. The poor die before the rich die. In France, there is a 13-year difference between life expectancy for the most affluent and the poorest men. (There’s a 10-year disparity in the UK.)

Raise the pension age, and the people who need help most will have even fewer years on retirement benefits than the well-off. There’s a second unfairness. Poor and working-class voters overwhelmingly don’t go to university. They start work at an earlier age. If they are manual labourers, they often cannot physically manage to carry on into their sixties.

The French left is opposing Macron for obvious reasons. But so too is Marine le Pen’s far-right Rassemblement National. During the French presidential election campaign, she lambasted raising the retirement age as “completely unfair.”

The UK’s pension age will rise from 66 to 67 by 2028, and ministers are discussing raising it again to 68. There is no opposition from Farage, Rees-Mogg, Duncan Smith, Braverman, and all those on the right who have claimed to be the voice of the Red Wall working class. Even though I am sure that raising the retirement age was not the levelling up voters had in mind when they supported Brexit.

The Swedish Democrats hope to slash money spent on foreign aid, energy transition costs and help for immigrants. But instead of diverting resources into rich people’s pockets, they campaign to increase health benefits and pensions for native Swedes. Once again, this is not a policy one could see Truss or Farage advocating.

Fidesz in Hungary and Law and Justice in Poland hope women will spare them the need for migrant workers by delivering large numbers of baby Poles and Hungarians. The Polish right has introduced “incentives to have more children”. Viktor Orban’s autocracy offered women who have four or more children exemption from income tax for life.

The anti-migrant British right has never encouraged women to have larger families. Instead, the Tory years have been anti-family. Conservatives have imposed a two-child limit on benefits, and organised an economy where rents and house prices are so high that many couples who want to start a family cannot afford the extra space for a child.

If we had European-style populism, the right would be campaigning for a mass house building programme, rent controls, and generous child benefits. Instead, its sole concern is maintaining benefits for the pensioners who vote for its politicians. Whatever their other virtues, retirees are not about to give the nation more children.

If you follow the money, you will see that right-wing donors will back Truss’s ideas no matter what happens. Globalisation has meant that the Conservative party no longer represents British business, if it did, it would never have agreed to Brexit. Multinationals, with transient stakes in the UK, have replaced the British industrialists who once had a loud voice in Conservative economic policy. Now money flows to right-wing causes from cranks and hobbyists pursuing personal obsessions, rather than companies representing substantial sectors. And no obsession is more personal to the hobbyists than reducing their tax bills.

When Labour takes power, it must prove that it can find a social democratic path to generating growth. Otherwise, the right-wing press and think tanks will roll the pitch and convince enough voters that Truss’s programme, done properly this time round, will revive the economy. The Conservatives will return, as they always do, and they will be more right-wing and more determined to pursue the self-interests of the wealthy.

Liz Truss may seem a ghost of her former self, but her spectre will haunt the UK for years.