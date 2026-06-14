In 2009, Alan Rusbridger, the then editor of the Guardian, made a presentation that chilled me to the bone

“The financial condition of the press is dire, and is hitting local papers first,” he told Parliament. “We are faced with the prospect, for the first time since the Enlightenment, of communities not having any verifiable source of news.”

And so it has come to pass. In the 20th century every city and town in the developed world had its own newspapers. I began my career in journalism, such as it is, at the local newspaper for Sutton Coldfield, a middle-class suburb of Birmingham. There were a dozen reporters in the newsroom.

We covered every council, health and water authority meeting and reported on every court case. If anyone in Sutton Coldfield wanted to check whether a rumour about a crime or a new development was accurate, they could turn to the Sutton Coldfield News.

None of my colleagues thought we were performing a vital democratic service. Most local journalists weren’t graduates or intellectuals of any kind. The idea that their work was essential for the survival of democracy would have been a touch too rarefied for them.

But it was, as we can see now. The Web, Google and social media took away the advertising. Local newspapers have either died or been so hacked back they might as well be dead. In the US, the number of working journalists has fallen by 75%. About one third of the country is a “news desert” with no local journalist providing any coverage at all.

In the UK, the decline has been as great. The Reuters Institute Digital News Report found that only 5% of the population read a local or regional newspaper. You can find similar statistics in every other country.

I can hear readers saying that I am only writing this because I am a journalist and resent the death of the world I once knew and loved.

Why should we believe that the collapse of local news has left us in a more dangerous time? Paranoia, fake news and conspiracy theories existed long before the invention of the Web, after all

I can offer doubters two pieces of evidence

· At the micro level we can now see fake news engulfing communities.

· And at the global level, for the first time since the Enlightenment, to use the Rusbridger formulation, a first-world government has accepted the lethal pseudo-science of the anti-vaccination movement.

They show that, if anything, Rusbridger underestimated the crisis.

To paraphrase G.K. Chesterton’s condemnation of atheism, when people can’t read accurate news, they do not then believe in nothing, but in anything.

In a grim report last week, the Social Market Foundation released the results of its study of the news market.