The silencing of dissent

Here is my latest talk on how commonplace the silencing of critical views is becoming on both left and right.

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Whatever your politics, you ought to deplore the triumph of crass bullies who seek to destroy the careers of their opponents. Their dogma allows stupidity and bigotry to flourish.

Below is a paywalled piece from me on the rise of authoritarian politics. As I say in the podcast, I am hoping to expand this site. If you can afford £1.15 ($1.40) a week for an annual subscription, it would be a great help!

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Conservatives and progressives unite in their hatred of liberalism



Whatever political label they slap on themselves, the lousy authoritarian movements that dominate our world are united by their hatred of free debate. They take it for granted that they can suppress dissent and minority points of view and damn all who disagree with them as sinners against righteousness.

They expect to get away with it, and for the most part they do. One of the most alarming modern phenomena is that the audience for impartiality is vanishing.

And, crucially, so is the money. Treating people fairly won’t bring you clicks or cash. The marketplace rewards prejudice.

In the past few days, the British Conservative Party has swerved to the extreme.