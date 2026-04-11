Times columnists confess their ideological errors about Brexit. Oh, my mistake, that should be Chinese students recite their lines from Mao's "Little Red Book" at the height of the Cultural Revolution in 1967. (CREDIT WIKI COMMONS)

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A black comedy from our age of extremes is being played out at the Times. If you want to understand why your taxes are so high, public services so terrible, and prospects so bleak it’s worth paying attention

The state of what was once the newspaper of the British establishment tells you all you need to know about the state of the nation.

In a wave of almost Maoist self-criticism, writers on the paper, who opposed Brexit in 2016, are stepping forward to confess to their deviations from the right-wing’s party line. They now accept that leaving the European Union was the correct course and repent their previous ideological errors.

It began with Juliet Samuel announcing that “I was a Remainer, but today, I would vote to stay out”. She had the self-knowledge to accept that her position would sound “deeply weird to most people” – and so it does – but she nevertheless believes that the EU’s bureaucracy stands in the way of a “vigorous state free to tear up the rules, champion Britain’s strengths and take risks”.

At no point did Samuel even discuss how, far from freeing the UK, leaving the European Union has accelerated our national decline by reducing GDP by 6% to 8%.

Nor did her colleagues.

Like social contagion spreading through a boarding school, Times columnists came forward to confess to their thought crimes and describe how they too had learned to love Big Brexit.

Fraser Nelson, who to declare an interest is an old friend, said that “I am a lifelong Europhile and backed Brexit with a heavy heart - but, like Juliet, I think the case for leaving the EU is stronger ten years on”. Sebastian Payne, who wants to be a Tory MP, added that he “couldn’t agree more with” Judith Samuel’s argument. “I too was a reluctant Remainer, but everything that has happened since confirms we made the right decision to Leave.”

I am sure readers believe that Rupert Murdoch, proprietor of the Times, orders his journalists to renounce liberal ideas or be forced to slave on the newspaper’s equivalent of a people’s commune in Inner Mongolia.

I am as confident as I can be that this is not true. I cannot imagine Fraser writing against his conscience. And in any case, defending Brexit is against the commercial interests of the Times.

To paraphrase Max Planck, the argument for the UK reversing Brexit is advancing “one funeral at a time”. The elderly supporters of Brexit are dying, while polls say that 83% of 16-24 year-olds want to rejoin the EU. Newspapers are desperate for young readers. By embracing Brexit, the Times is alienating them, and also alienating all other readers who believe in robust debate rather than arid journalistic monocultures.

Meanwhile, the diplomats, financiers, business leaders, judges and civil servants who read it – or perhaps I should say used to read it – are the very people who are most likely to understand Brexit’s costs.

These are not just economic. With Donald Trump tearing up the old Atlantic alliance, Britain must defend itself by rebuilding its alliance with Europe. The Times refuses to see the threat to our national security. And it is hardly alone in that.

Across the British right, criticizing any aspect of Brexit has become a taboo – as unthinkable as marrying a relative or eating horse meat. (Or even marrying a horse and eating relative meat.)

There is no room for compromise. You must uphold Boris Johnson and David Frost’s catastrophic settlement that caused the maximum damage to the country or you are out.

We are witnessing the power of extreme ideas to bind adherents together in a political movement. By committing to policies most people find “deeply weird” movements engender group loyalty. Weirdness allows members of the tribe to recognise each other and to define themselves against their enemies.

Cultural Revolution-style recantations and confessions to past iniquities enforce orthodoxy by turning dissent into a kind of treason against the tribe.

If you don’t like the focus on Conservatives, then ask yourself why progressives needlessly alienate potential supporters with extreme positions that to quote the Times again appear “deeply weird to most people?”

The same processes are at work. To take one example why didn’t the left focus on providing decent care to the tiny numbers of people with authentic gender dysphoria rather than arguing that any man who said he was a woman was in fact a woman and anyone who said otherwise should be driven from their jobs?

The sociological literature on cults helps explain the Times, and so does Shakespeare.

In Much Ado About Nothing Benedict tells Beatrice he loves her, and cries

BENEDICK: “Come, bid me do anything for thee.”

BEATRICE: “Kill Claudio.”

Benedict must kill his best friend because Beatrice believes he has unjustly slandered her best friend. Benedict is appalled. But he realises that the only way he can prove his love is by going along with an idea he would once have thought of as mad. And, of course, Benedict agrees because the extreme act of killing makes his commitment to Beatrice irrevocable.

In On the Edge their study of religious and political cults in the late 20th century Dennis Tourish and Tim Walworth provide a framework for understanding today’s cults of Brexit in the UK and of Trump in the US by emphasising the importance of preventing debate.

The Times is hardly alone in that. I cannot overemphasise how stifling the conformity about Brexit has become on the wider British right.

The Conservatives were once the party of business, for instance.