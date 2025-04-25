If a President Kamala Harris or President Bernie Saunders had crashed the markets on an arbitrary and oppressive whim, America’s libertarian movement and the billionaires who support it would be screaming their protests from the rooftops. But because it is Donald Trump who is destroying trillions of dollars of wealth, they stay silent. They bite their tongues because they sold their souls to the far-right years ago. Now they are paying the price – and so are the rest of us.

On the face of it there are no people on earth more ridiculous than America’s libertarian billionaires. And there is no American billionaire more ridiculous than Peter Thiel, the founder of PayPal and cheerleader for Trump and Vance.

A large section of the superrich calls itself “libertarian.” They and their courtier intellectuals followed Friedrich Hayek and Ludwig von Mises. They agreed with the argument of Hayek’s Road to Serfdom that the free market liberated humanity from the “coercive or arbitrary intervention of authority".

So far gone were they that, by the early 2000s, Thiel put some of the money he made from PayPal into a wildly utopian venture to create floating islands, where entrepreneurs could live in freedom from the state and all its tyrannous ways.

Libertarians would bob across the seas in “permanent, autonomous ocean communities to enable experimentation and innovation with diverse social, political, and legal systems”.[i]

To put yourself into the minds of libertarians, you must imagine hating your own society so much that you wished to float away from it on an inflatable, anarcho-capitalist life raft.

In other words, you must imagine yourself to be a deeply credulous and irredeemably paranoid misanthrope.

But as our times have shown we make a great mistake if we underestimate the power of credulity and paranoia.

That said, we still had every right to expect that libertarians would oppose Trump.

They believe that private enterprise should be freed from state interference – and yet Trump is using state power to punish private law firms that worked for his opponents. They believe in free trade – or they once said they did. The idea that the government could impose traiffs and tell free men and women who they could do business with repelled them. As did restrictions on the free movement of people.

Libertarianism meant liberty for all – or so it seemed.

Ludwig von Mises the great grandfather of libertarian ideology, whom Javier Milei cites as an inspiration and whose work rich benefactors spread across the world, denounced tariffs and immigration restrictions in the 1920s saying

“Looked at from the standpoint of humanity, the result is a lowering of the productivity of human labour, a reduction in the supply of goods at the disposal of mankind.”

And now and worst of all from the point of view of the billionaire class, Trump is destroying trillions of dollars of wealth with arbitrary and tyrannical tariffs. Surely libertarians will rise in revolt and use the power of the capitalist class to attack the MAGA movement.

They will do no such thing because Trump is proving that libertarians are ridiculous people. They are also dangerous and hypocritical people – no doubt about it.

But before they are anything else they are ridiculous – as Hayek’s Bastards, a riveting and disconcerting examination of the US far right by Quinn Slobodian of Boston University shows.[ii]

In theory libertarianism ought to be a universal philosophy “at the disposal of all of mankind.” It should be for women as well as men, black and brown as well as white.

But the words of Ludwig von Mises in the 1920s are ignored in the 2020s. In practice, today’s libertarians have proved that they are happy to go along with every variety of conspiracy mongering and authoritarianism the Western far right can produce.

Long before 2016, when Peter Theil funded J.D. Vance and endorsed Donald Trump, the libertarian right was embracing racism, quack science, and dictatorial power.

Slobodian locates this dark transformation at the end of the Cold War.

Hayek’s Road to Serfdom, which so inspired Margaret Thatcher, Ronald Reagan and their contemporaries, was published in 1944, when Stalin had conquered much of Europe and Asia, and Mao was preparing to seize China.

You might have thought that the free market right would have delighted in the fall of the Soviet Union.

Not at all. Or not so you would notice.

As anyone who was around at the time will remember there was no elation. Rather the radical right began a long march down the road to Trumpdom by obsessing about the leftish enemy within.

Faced with demands for racial justice and women’s equality from the 1960s, and the new clamour to protect the environment, the radical right abandoned what pretensions it had to universalism.

Slobodian’s work suggests two reasons.

First libertarians wanted to coopt nationalists and anti-immigrant movements and exploit the power of populism for their own ends.

But that said, many went along with conspiracy theory with absolute sincerity. They wanted to slash taxation, particularly on the wealthy. Pseudo-scientific theories that blacks were inferior to whites, or that the poor were genetically inferior to the rich, made it far easier to oppose welfare spending and overseas aid – for what is the point of helping people who, because of some mysterious hereditary mechanisms, were incapable of being helped.

Their quack science dictated that the state should halt overseas aid – as Trump has done – and cut welfare – as he wants to do.

As Slobodian says, we need a new story about the resurgence of the radical Right.

“While it has become popular to describe a ‘backlash’ against forces of neoliberal globalization, [libertarians] formed alliances with advocates of traditionalism, nationalism, and cultural homogeneity” long ago.

They did so indeed from almost the moment that communism collapsed.

To take an example we should have paid more attention to at the time. libertarians embraced Pat Buchannan, a forerunner of Trump, who stood twice unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination in the 1990s. Murray Rothbard, who helped found the right-wing Cato Institute, and Lew Rockwell, who worked with him, wanted to turn white working class anger to the cause of deregulation.

And so Rockwell ranted like a Nazi damning degenerate art as he denounced “pornographic photography, 'free'-thinking, chaotic painting, atonal music, deconstructionist literature, Bauhaus architecture, and modernist films [that] have nothing in common with the libertarian political agenda—no matter how much individual libertarians may revel in them.”

In future libertarians should ally with Christian fundamentalists and "obey, traditions of manners and taste". Any notion that libertarianism might be a cosmopolitan philosophy died at that thuggish moment.

Or as Rothbard said to Buchanan

“This is a revolution of white European males and Pat needs to focus on their grievances and concerns: their focus should be his focus.”

Thirty years on from the 1990s, Trump, Vance, and Farage have taken that advice to heart.

The embrace of the populist right by libertarians was partly a matter of tactics. It needed mass support – and capitalist ideas on their own would not generate it. But you should not overestimate their ruthless intelligence. They exploited dumb and bigoted ideas, but they were also dumb and bigoted themselves.

They sincerely embraced the fake race science of the 1990s, for example, most notably the vogue of that decade for distorting IQ tests to prove that the poor were poor because they had inherited bad genes and that blacks were genetically inferior to whites.

These arguments helped create the new far right. In Germany, Thilo Sarrazin argued in his book “Germany Abolishes Itself” that Muslim immigrants are of lower intelligence. It sold over 1.5 million copies within a year and helped lay the foundations for the AfD , which Elon Musk and J.D Vance now rush to endorse.

So complete was the merger between libertarians and the far right that by 2018, Steve Bannon, speaking alongside Marine le Pen, could invoke Hayek’s “Road to Serfdom” without feeling there was any contradiction between the universal promise of free markets and the petty nationalism he was hawking,

Hayek and his intellectual successors on the free-market right were not all globalists who wanted to transcend the nation state. Many did not believe in freedom for all. Just freedom for rich, white Americans. To obtain it, they wanted to use nationalism, racism and sexism to justify keeping their taxes low.

As Thiel himself said in the early 2000s

“I no longer believe that freedom and democracy are compatible…. Since 1920, the vast increase in welfare beneficiaries and the extension of the franchise to women — two constituencies that are notoriously tough for libertarians — have rendered the notion of ‘capitalist democracy’ into an oxymoron.”

Women’s equality led to more demands for state help with childcare. The true libertarian opposed it.

As Trump and Vance have ravaged markets and destroyed wealth, you might think that Peter Thiel and all those like him would stand up to fight. If a left-wing U.S president had crashed the economy, the rich would be bellowing their protests from the roof tops. But as America has a far-right president, they stay silent.

Whatever soul the libertarians once had, they sold it long ago. If so many innocent people weren’t suffering, the pain Trump is inflicting on them would be hilarious.

[i] Needless to add they never set sail

[ii] I am grateful to Sam Friedman for introducing me Hayek’s Bastard’s. His take is here

