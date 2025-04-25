Writing from London

ParadigmShift
As a student, I took courses in Psychology and have had a fascination with the sources of personality development.

My opinion is that a lifetime of successful aggressive careerism - like Thiel or Musk (who I think had worked together at PayPal)- leads to a narcissistic sociopathic personality - where nothing else counts except yourself and the feeling that it was your exceptional thinking and leadership skills that got you to where you are today.

This leads to aristocratic thinking of sorts where everyone else is beneath you and they have no opinions of value that would lead to you changing your successful way of thinking.

If you are challenged, you go full out with a response to destroy them and to teach others not to challenge you - the full alpha male response to a leadership challenge to your thinking or ideas. Musk is particularly susceptible to challenges on X and goes full out against perceived slights. Libertarianism brings out other potential view points which cannot be tolerated.

Liberalism is also a direct challenge to your authoritarian mindset as you have to accommodate others - not something a sociopathic narcissist can do.

Malcolm
Hi NIck:

The great, great, great grandfather of Libertarianism is John Calhoun:

"One of the first scholars subsidized by Koch, the Austrian economist Murray Rothbard, spoke openly of the cause’s debt to Calhoun, crediting his class analysis of taxation as foundational to the libertarian cause. “Calhoun’s insight,” Rothbard explained, was “that it was the intervention of the State that in itself created the classes and the conflict,” not the labor relations of the economy, as previous thinkers believed. Calhoun saw “that some people in the community must be net payers of tax funds, while others are net recipients.” (In today’s parlance, makers and takers.) By his theory, the net gainers of tax monies were “the ‘ruling class’ of the exploiters”; the net losers of tax funds were “the ‘ruled’ or the exploited.” In other words, Calhoun and Rothbard inverted how most people would construe who had power over whom. A man whose wealth came from slavery was a victim of government tax collectors, and poorer voters were the exploiters to watch out for. “Calhoun was quite right,” Rothbard instructed, “in focusing on taxes and fiscal policy as the keystone” of democracy’s threat to economic liberty.[6] To see how Calhoun’s project unfolded in his day is to better understand the stealth plan for transformation under way in our own."

MacLean, Nancy. Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right's Stealth Plan for America (p. 2). (Function). Kindle Edition.

