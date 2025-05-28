Donald Truss and Liz Trump — sorry, Donald Trump and Liz Truss — merge into one thanks to Open AI

The despairing left-wing theorist Frederic Jameson once said that "it is easier to imagine an end to the world than an end to capitalism.”

It’s worse than that now. Today’s capitalists would rather risk the end of the world than pay a penny more in tax.

The American ruling class – or at least its right wing – is going through a moment of Caligulan stupidity. If it’s not committing suicide, then it is at least playing Russian roulette.

To entrench tax cuts for wealthy Americans, who really don’t need them, Donald Trump and the Republicans in the US House of Representatives are proposing to add at least $3.3 trillion to US debt. They will take the American debt-to-GDP ratio to 125% while they are about it.

The markets are starting to fret. The 10-year US Treasury yield is just under the 5 percent mark, while the International Monetary Fund warned last week that the US must tackle its “ever-increasing” debt.

Fat chance of that happening. America’s conservatives are revelling in the chance to spend money they haven’t earned. They’re lost in a La-La Land where tax cuts always pay for themselves.

Their infantile delusion is even written into the name of Trump’s fiscal policy. It is officially called the “One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act” – I am not making this up. Like children, the leaders of a superpower believe they can make their big, beautiful wishes come true just by saying them out loud.

Hence, the US Chamber of Commerce intones that the Big Beautiful Bill will “bolster sustained economic growth,” when it will do nothing of the sort – as do the leaders of dozens of business lobbying groups.

British readers will recognise the classic symptoms of conservative overreach. Trump is reviving the world of Liz Truss. Ominously, and as if to validate the comparison, Truss has given Trump her blessing – or should that be her curse?

More than jitters in the bond markets or warnings from the IMF, Truss’s support for Trump’s fiscal policies ought to terrify Americans.

And it ought to make the rest of us rethink our clichéd modes of thought. For Trump is testing them to destruction.

Everyone from the political left to the directors of half the paranoid thrillers Hollywood has produced since the 1960s, has seen the rich as cold, calculating villains, who corrupt and manipulate politicians to suit their own interests. They may be wicked, but they are rational.

Certainly, America’s extraordinarily lax political funding laws allow the wealthy to buy access to power. In the 2024 elections, Politico reported that nearly two-thirds of financial support from business went to Trump and Republicans because of their “pledges to repeal regulations and cut taxes”.

Wanting to reduce your tax bill is a rational economic motive, and Trump’s tax cuts gave inordinate benefits to the wealthy (see table above). But in their determination to pay less, America’s wealthy are irrationally endangering the very system that enriched them.

They are not cold, calculating villains, but reckless fools.

Here are the risks they are running

Foreigners could just stop buying US debt until interest rates went much higher. America lives on cheap money because the world sees US Treasuries as the ultimate safe investment. If that goes, the US will pay

As the dollar falls, inflation rises. Trump accentuates the crisis by purging the Federal Reserve of competent economists.

Or investors just look at the bizarre policy choices of the US right – the tariffs, the attack on allies, the unfunded tax cuts, the apologies for Putin – and start pulling money out of the dollar and US bonds, as if the US were a banana republic that had seen a demented colonel seize the presidential palace.

You cannot just blame Trump for the threat of a fiscal crisis. Critics are too willing to claim that populist leaders run “personality cults” – a second cliched mode of thinking I have been guilty of perpetrating myself.

Trump undoubtedly has a cultist following. But like every other leader he tries to give his supporters what they want. And the American rich want tax cuts – whatever the price and whatever the danger.

Indeed, half the calamities the Trump administration inflicts on the world follow from this desire. Trump sees tariffs, for instance, as a way of raising money to fund tax cuts. As tariffs are a regressive tax that hit poorer consumers hardest, they are also a means a raising the tax burden on the American working class to lower tax burden on the wealthy.

Scott Lincicome of the Cato Institute, a rather conservative think tank, was forced to explain that “tariffs will reduce economic growth by raising input costs, reducing business investment, disrupting supply chains and prompting foreign retaliation.”

In other words, the damage tariffs cause will be far greater than any increase in economic growth tax cuts might bring.

I think it is fair to say that his argument, although correct in every detail, had no effect on right-wing opinion in the US whatsoever.

The third mode of clichéd thinking that ought to go is the pretence that the populist right cares about working people.

You can argue, as I and many others have done, that the “woke left” is a gift that keeps on giving to the right and, indeed, to the far right.

You can say that in the US in particular there is a talent shortage on the liberal wing of politics. Progressive movements are simply not producing politicians who can speak to and for ordinary people.

But when all the necessary self-criticism has finished, the fact remains that the radical right is a dirty little swindle.

It goes on about how it confronts the liberal elites and stands up for the working class against fanatical leftists.

And then at the first opportunity it partially funds tax cuts by slashing the budget of Medicaid which provides free health care to poor and working-class Americans. Under the plans under consideration today, 10 million people will lose cover – that’s more than London’s entire population.

But let us leave their cruelty and hypocrisy to one side. The keywords here are “partially fund.”

The bond markets and International Monetary Fund wouldn’t care if all poor Americans lost health cover, if Trump’s tax cuts added up. Nor would Elon Musk, who complained today that the recipients of public services had not been punished enough because the measure still "increases the budget deficit.”

We cannot know ind advance if it will increase the deficit and the debt to the point where the US economy starts to unravel.

As Robert Armstrong, a US commentator for the Financial Times, says no one can say in advance what level of US debt will be too high for the bond market to bear.

But as the British know from the Liz Truss experience, when the bond markets punish a country, they can punish with extreme and sudden ferocity.

It would be true to form if the American rich, who spend their lives obsessing about money, turned out not to have a clue about the economic consequences of their tax cuts.

Meanwhile, I have always suspected that those who shout the loudest about their patriotism bring the greatest harm to their countries.

The shouty Donald Trump gives every indication that he can cause harm so great he could ruin his country for years to come.

