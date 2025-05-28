Writing from London

Rob Devaney
7h

This is no different to my step-daughter aged 5 saying to my wife "Just take some money out of the machine Mummy!"...

Austin Thornton
5h

The US budget deficit is of course a huge permanent stimulus to its economy and for that matter, the world economy.

Liz Truss intended to stimulate a stagnant economy with unfunded tax cuts. The markets didn't believe it, not least because Britain cannot possibly compete in the money markets for funds with the US, without paying interest at unsustainable levels.

Those that support Trump in this at least have the logic that they want the stimulus to continue upon which they are getting insanely rich. But Trump's petty nationalism is undermining the confidence that the markets have in the US economy and as a result interest rates for US treasuries are creeping up. If the Trump stupidity continues then a reverse course may be enforced on the US administration. But the rich in America will likely not worry as if all else fails they will feel they can rely on the democratic party to try to reinstate business as usual.

