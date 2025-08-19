The American critic Ted Gioia has a line that sums up modern culture, modern media, modern politics and, well, modernity itself.

“The mainstream is now the fringe, and the fringe is now the mainstream.”

The average age of a Fox TV viewer is 69. Fewer than half of 16-24-year-olds in the UK watch traditional TV. The once mighty newspaper industry, where I spent much of my life, waits for to hear its funeral rites. In their place are YouTube and social media influencers in bubble communities.

Fringe media drives entire social movements now. I called James Bloodworth back into the studio for a summer Lowdown special because he has written well about two modern phenomena that were impossible to imagine before the technological revolution: the manosphere and the new radical right.

Bloodworth’s latest book Lost Boys: A Personal Journey Through the Manosphere has been well received, and rightly so. (You can read my review here). He shows how an entire masculine culture developed online without reference to old media, politics and culture.

Bloodworth has also done a fine piece on the rise of Matthew Goodwin and other radical right influencers.

Put that together, and he made the ideal guest.

Everyone playing the influencer game must denounce the “elite.” How can they persuade viewers to watch them or suckers to pay them money if they do not pretend to be revealing “truths” the “establishment” wants to hide?

If you are Andrew Tate, you pose as the enemy of the feminist lies the elite uses to keep young men down. Or if you are Nigel Farage, who is a huge hit on TikTok, incidentally, you must pretend to offer an alternative to the failed old parties, even though Britain’s failure was driven by the Brexit Farage promoted.

To cut through the lies of our age, you must first dismantle the deceitful language of anti-elitism. I had a go in a piece from 2023 on Matthew Goodwin (see above), a former academic who has turned into a successful and wealthy pundit by pandering to the prejudices of his readers.

Conservatives were still in power at the time of writing, so that made my polemical task easier. But the wider point I made then still applies. Grifters are never against elites on their own side.

In the case of Trump, Farage, and Goodwin, you will never hear them denouncing the billionaires who fund the radical right, just as you will never hear denunciations of progressive cultural elites from the left.

In short, as soon as you hear a speaker denounce elites, assume they are lying to you. This simple move will save you so much time.

(The piece is paywalled, so I need to give you the hard sell and say that paying subscribers allow me to write without pressure from advertisers or owners. Annual subscriptions work out at £1.15 ($1.45) a week, which is a pretty good deal, even if I do say so myself!)

Slobbery and Sycophancy: the case of Matt Goodwin

I first came across the professor of politics at Kent University in 2018, when Matt Goodwin compiled a list of journalists guilty of disparaging the millions who voted to leave the EU in 2016. I had, apparently, greeted their democratic choice by saying that it was as if the “sewers have burst”.

Odd, I thought, I don’t remember denigrating Brexit voters in those terms. I Googled myself and discovered the sly professor had pulled a move ideally suited to the propaganda needs of a conservative elite that poses as the people’s dearest friend.