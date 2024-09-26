I have always been as interested in what doesn’t happen as in what does. The silence when there should be outrage. The boredom when there ought to be shock.

Too often the scandal is that there is no scandal. Too often, when they are presented with an extraordinary allegation, the audience shrugs and carries on as if nothing has happened.

On 5 September the US Justice Department indicted employees of the Kremlin propaganda service RT for funding far-right journalists in the US. They funnelled the money through Tenet Media, a “news” outfit based in Tennessee. Russia covertly poured $10 million into the company.

In return Tenet promoted English-language videos on various social media platforms spouting views, which the Justice department said, were “often consistent with the Government of Russia's interest in amplifying U.S. domestic divisions.”

If you were a right-wing hack, willing to pump out conspiracy theories, there was a hell of lot of Russian money on offer. To be precise, $100,000 for just one YouTube video. Selling out had never been so easy.

No state pays journalists to defend liberal democracy. But if you damn Ukraine and nod along with Putin…Well, let me put it like this, if you are not taking bribes, you are leaving Russian money on the table.

The significance of the indictment against Tenet media and its RT backers is that it represents one of the few occasions when a Russian influence operation has been nailed and brought to light. Surely this is the tip of a very large iceberg

The reaction has been… Nothing.

The scandal is that there is no scandal on the US right.

Everyone is carrying on as if nothing has happened. There is no soul searching. No one is asking why conservative culture has so lost its way it can now appeal to Putin.