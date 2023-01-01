The radical right will never take responsibility for the chaos it unleashed
And why should it? Denial on an epic scale is helping it win the Tory civil war
The British right has won victory after victory, and its success is killing it. First it delivered Brexit, which fulfilled its nationalist dreams by yanking the UK out of the European Union. Then it gave us Liz Truss, the prime minister of its dreams, a truly Reaganite politician committed to tax cuts for the wealthy and a bonfire of regulation.
To re…