The destruction of Gaza has revived the radical left, and given it electoral victories and a reason to exist. In this moment of intense anger few on the left can see the dangers of a descent into paranoid conspiracism.

To most rational people the current Israeli government is accountable for the suffering in Gaza and Lebanon – although Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran share the blame as well. Meanwhile Israel is wholly responsible for the attacks on civilians in the West Bank.

To the novelist Sally Rooney that charge sheet is not long enough. Once again Jews must be a supernatural force behind all of Europe’s suffering.

Rooney explained that,

“The political classes in Europe today are cooperating with and learning from the US and Israeli regimes. Far-right, fascist movements [are] rising to power as a result.”

As an account of Western politics, this is asinine. Britain under Starmer, France under Macron, Mark Carney’s Canada, and Anthony Albanese’s Australia have taken out sanctions against the Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, who want to drive Palestinians from their homes.

All four countries have recognised a Palestinian state – a demand of the Palestinian movement that goes back to 1967. They have upheld the International Criminal Court’s summons against Benjamin Netanyahu for using starvation as a weapon of war, and pledged to arrest him should he ever set foot in their countries.

Inevitably, Netanyahu said their actions “pour fuel on this antisemitism fire”.

And yet at the same time as the Israeli right accuses them of antisemitism, the radical left accuses Starmer, Macron and their allies of being puppets of a genocidal Israel that is the root of all evil – the “omnicause” of all oppression.

I once hoped that, after Nazism, leftists would never have echoed Christian demonology and fascist conspiracy theory. They would, of course, have opposed Netanyahu with every sinew of their being. But they would have possessed the secular self-confidence to see Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran as dictatorial regimes from the theocratic right.

Instead, they fall into the absurdity of portraying Islamists as members of “progressive social movements” . They abandon rational discourse for a progressive version of Trumpism that pretends the West’s social democratic politicians are the enablers of “genocide” and that accusations of antisemitism are cynical ruses designed to distract gullible goys from Israeli crimes.

All this comes at a time when the stakes for European Jews could not be higher. Jews are now being murdered for being Jews for the first time since the Nazi era.

The stakes for Europe’s Muslims are also higher than most realise.

The hypocrisies of the left are endlessly exploited by the enemies of Muslims on the radical right. For Le Pen, Trump, Farage, Netanyahu and so many others tolerance of antisemitism is the gift that keeps on giving. They can use it to diminish their own racism as they highlight and exploit progressive hypocrisy.

If you don’t want to hear these criticisms from me because I am called “Cohen,” take it from the leaders of the British Greens, who are struggling to contain activists who want to deny the existence of antisemitism.

Consider too that any honest account of the collapse of the Starmer premiership must look at the racist and antisemitic underbelly of public life that respectable commentators prefer to ignore.

We are now at a moment when the worst people on the left have discovered the power of what French political writers call Islamo-gauchisme: the merger of Islamist and leftist concerns.

Before I go any further let me admit that it can be a successful electoral tactic for a while. But in the end, it destroys itself and all who seek to exploit it. As we will soon see.