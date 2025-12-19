To help me carry on writing and to support my journalism, please subscribe or give a Christmas gift subscription to a friend.

You cannot pretend that Russia wholly succeeded last night in turning Europe into a plaything of the superpowers.

The European Union agreed to lend Ukraine €90bn ($105 billion) to soften its financial crisis. Clearly, Russia would have preferred Ukraine to receive nothing at all.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was pleased. “This is significant support that truly strengthens our resilience.”

But then he must pretend to be grateful for whatever he receives. Ukraine is dependent for its survival on Western support. And the bleak fact remains that Western support – like the West itself – is unravelling

.

Instead of listening to Zelenskyy’s diplomatic language listen to the jeering note in the voice of the Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev. It told the true story. Keir Starmer, Friedrich Merz, and Ursula von der Leyen were “warmongers” who had suffered a fatal blow, Dmitriev boasted.

The EU’s “piglets” were trying to “illegally steal [sic]” Russian reserves.

“They burned political capital pushing illegal moves against Russia’s reserves—and FAILED… The whole world just watched you fail to bully others into breaking the law.”

I am afraid this is more true than Western leaders will want to admit in public.

Last night Russia demonstrated how intimidation works in the EU – and don’t think America and China won’t have noticed. Russia understands that, far from being a “superstate,” the EU is a confederation that predatory superpowers can pick apart.

Merz and other leaders had wanted to give Ukraine the Russian assets the West had frozen in February 2022 when Putin invaded.

Ukraine would have received €210 bn (£184bn, $247bn) not last night’s €90bn EU loan, and Russia would have been treated for what it was: a rapacious, terrorist empire.

Russia, and indeed the world, would have learned a lesson. If you launch an unprovoked war of imperialist aggrandisement, and make the murder, rape and torturing of civilians and the kidnapping of children your tactics of choice, you cannot expect to be treated like a normal state.

As late as Wednesday Merz said: “It is clear that the pressure on Putin must be increased even further in order to persuade him to engage in serious negotiations.”

Yeah, right.

As the justifiably cynical German commentator Wolfgang Munchau said, “The war-mongering in the EU was to a large extent a money illusion – other people [were] paying for it. Now that the EU is having to put its own money where its mouth is, expect to hear a lot more people calling for peace” – as Macron is already doing.

The Kremlin was able to thwart the seizure of Russian assets by using fear and bribes.

Of the €210bn of Russian central bank assets European countries froze in 2022, the Belgian financial services company, Euroclear holds €183bn.

It and the Belgian government had the legitimate legal worry that, if they gave the assets to Ukraine, Russia could one day take them to court. They wanted the EU to indemnify them against damages.

But there was more to their fear than the prospect of legal action.

If you know Brussels, the Euroclear HQ is on the Boulevard Roi Albert, in one of the many modernist office blocks that line the street. The boulevard is bright and looks like a busy commercial centre in a safe European country.

But nowhere is safe today.

Dan Sabbagh and Jennifer Rankin of the Guardian reported that, in the run-up to yesterday’s meeting, security officials claimed that Russia was targeting Belgian politicians and bankers to stop them passing Russian assets to Ukraine.

Journalists at the EUobserver provided details of threats made to Valérie Urbain, the chief executive of Euroclear, in 2024 and 2025. Urbain said that she asked for Belgian police protection. When the police refused to help, she and other Euroclear executives hired bodyguards from private security companies

Indeed, an interview of Urbain by Le Monde in November noted that she had been accompanied by a bodyguard for more than a year.

Meanwhile, earlier this month Bart De Wever, Belgium’s prime minister, said in an onstage interview with La Libre newspaper: “Who believes that Putin will calmly accept the confiscation of Russian assets? Moscow has let us know that in the event of a seizure, Belgium and I personally will feel the effects for eternity.”

We don’t know whether fear drives Belgian financiers and politicians to appease Russia. But we can say with certainty that it is not a paranoid fantasy to imagine Putin ordering an assassination pour encourager les autres or the GRU going through private lives looking for kompromat.

Meanwhile, Putin can count on Hungary, Slovakia and his other client states to subvert Europe’s common purpose. They opposed seizing Russian assets and then said they wanted no part of any loan to Kyiv.

In the future it is all too easy to imagine more European leaders fearing Russian attacks and more European countries becoming Putin’s poodles – most notably France, if Marine Le Pen or her proxy wins the 2027 presidential election.

This weekend attention will move to Florida where Dmitriev will meet with Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff to discuss the future of Ukraine.

You can see why Putin is sending him. Trump is the most corrupt president in US history. Criminals buy pardons and foreign governments buy exemptions from tariffs.

If Putin wanted to bribe Trump to sell out Ukraine, Dmitriev is just the man for the job.

During Joe Biden’s presidency, the US Treasury called him a “known Putin ally” and imposed sanctions on the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) which Dmitriev has run since 2011.

“While officially a sovereign wealth fund, RDIF is widely considered a slush fund for President Vladimir Putin and is emblematic of Russia’s broader kleptocracy,” it said.

The Trump administration loves all that, of course, and cannot get enough of Dmitriev or his slush fund. We will know by next week just how much influence he can buy

I am sorry to be so grim in the run-up to Christmas. But I feel that we are living through our version of the 1930s. W.H. Auden’s lines in 1 September 1939, written just before the Second World War began, seem so resonant today.

Exiled Thucydides knew

All that a speech can say

About Democracy,

And what dictators do,

The elderly rubbish they talk

To an apathetic grave;

Analysed all in his book,

The enlightenment driven away,

The habit-forming pain,

Mismanagement and grief:

We must suffer them all again.

