The Physical Impossibility of Death in the Mind of Someone Living - Damian Hirst [Credit Wiki Commons]

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I and most of my friends are in our 60s. We talk about family, politics, art, sport…the usual topics. But there is one subject we never discuss: what will happen when our bodies and minds fail? How will we afford care? Will anyone care if we can’t afford it? Will anyone, indeed, be there to provide it?

In 1991 Damian Hirst submerged the body of a tiger shark in a case filled with formalin and called it The Physical Impossibility of Death in the Mind of Someone Living. Today we need to add a discussion of the physical impossibility of senility in the minds of the middle-aged.

And not just the middle-aged. For most of the history of our species, if you lived into your 60s you were living to an extreme age. And yet now the elderly (for those of us in our 60s are elderly) absolutely refuse to consider a sane system of financing our care. It is as if old age need never concern us.

We are witnessing the greatest demographic change since the 18th century agricultural and industrial revolutions allowed the world’s population to explode. Not only are the elderly living longer, the young are disappearing, as all over the world birth rates collapse.

Attempts to reform the care system so it can face the new demographic reality have been shouted down by a chorus led – paradoxically – by the very elderly voters who would benefit most.

Rather than relying on broad-based funding from insurance payments and inheritance taxes, long-term care has become a game of Russian roulette where you can lose all your wealth on private fees or find yourself meeting a lonely and miserable end in a Dickensian dump.

Why do pensioners tolerate it?

Because at some level they believe that Hirst’s great shark will never come for them. We would rather take a risk than pay higher taxes.

I could go on about the suffering that follows. There’s a grim report here on how the families of people with dementia are sinking under the pressure, and an equally grim account of the catastrophic costs that hit families almost at random here.

But what is worth focusing on is that we know our future because the future is already upon us in Japan, as are the means of coping with a hyper-aging society, which we would imitate if only we had the courage.

In 2024, so great was the collapse in the Japanese birth rate and rise in Japan’s elderly population, Oji Holdings, a Japanese diaper maker, announced it would stop making nappies for children and focus on the market among incontinent adults instead.

You want more evidence? Here you are.