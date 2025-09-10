Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo: DedaSasha, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The attacks on the Hamas negotiators in Qatar added to the hopelessness of the terrified population of Gaza, as they appeared to end any prospect of an end to their suffering.

They have compounded the fury of the families of Israeli hostages and all those who took to the streets of Israel in support of them. But like Shelley’s Ozymandias, Bibi Netanyahu does not care. For he can cry,

“Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair!"

Israeli forces have carried out a precision raid on Qatar, more than a thousand miles from their home base.

Before that, they targeted the leadership of Yemen’s Houthis, humiliated Iran, took out Hezbollah, and precipitated a revolution in Syria.

With Trump’s backing secured, Netanyahu can pour out the most disgraceful accusations of antisemitism against France, Australia, the UK, Germany, and every other government that urges compassion and restraint.

To my mind, his abuse of language is the clearest sign yet that Netanyahu’s pride will be followed by a fall.

He insults former allies and makes Israel wholly dependent on US support. If that should change, Israel will be alone in a hostile world.

I am grateful to the editor of the Jewish Chronicle for allowing me to dissect the false antisemitic charges and make an argument not all his readers will appreciate.

Israel’s extreme right is normalising the unthinkable

My guess is that nearly every reader of the JC has heard a sneering voice tell them that Jews use false allegations of antisemitism to protect Israel from criticism.