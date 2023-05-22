Listen to the Lowdown on Buzzsprout/ Spotify/Google/Podcast Index/Amazon/Podcast Addict/Podchaser/PlayerFM (We’re still waiting for the lumbering Apple bureaucracy to approve the show, but we expect a verdict any day now!)

I have known John Sweeney for years. But I have never admired him more than I do today. John and I worked together at the Observer. He went off to a job at the BBC, and the two did not get on. John is a committed reporter, and the BBC cannot stand commitment.

They forced him out for breaching some rule or other. Instead of letting the middle management grind him down John used Twitter and Patreon to become the most eloquent English-speaking commentator reporting from Kyiv.

In our Lowdown interview he talks of the clock ticking for the Ukrainian defenders. If Trump returns to power, it will be disastrous for all of us but catastrophic for Ukraine. Its soldiers must expel the invader before Putin finds he has a friend in the White House.

John knows the dangers of Western betrayal. He has also covered the horrors of the invasion, and knows better than most of us why Ukraine must prevail. After interviewing therapists who treat castrated soldiers and raped women and children, he has nothing but contempt for the Putin’s apologists on the Western far-left and right.

But he isn’t dispirited. John is a figure that has almost vanished from our sullen culture. He is not left-wing or right-wing but a true liberal optimist. He believes that a well-armed, well-motivated, freedom-loving people can defeat a squalid tyranny however many war crimes it commits.

“The Ukrainian morale is fantastic. I've been covering wars, since 88, and I have never seen an army with such incredible self-belief and such great spirit as the Ukrainian army. The British Army is a good army, and the American army is a good army. But I have never seen an army like the Ukrainian army. And for why Nick? Because they're simply defending their homes.”

Uniquely among all the specialists on Russia I have interviewed, John think that the past does not condemn Russians to follow the path of fascistic imperialism to its bitter terminus. He believes it can break free and become a better society.

The last of the liberal optimists, as I said, and none the worse for that.

Listen, learn and enjoy.