Police van on fire in 2024 Southport riots [ WIKI COMMONS]

Because they are such a menace, I keep posts on Trump and Putin free for readers on low incomes. If you can afford to support my journalism, however, please consider becoming a free or indeed a paid subscriber. You would help me enormously!

If you want to see a picture of our future, don’t look to Washington, look to Paris. The main party of the French left is so dependent on Islamist and white anti-imperialist votes its leader, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, mocks Jews and praises Hamas.

The right, led by Marine le Pen, targets all Muslims, regardless of whether they are pro-Islamist or anti-Islamist, right-wing or left-wing, or have no interest in politics whatsoever.

You could see the UK turning French at the Gorton and Denton by-election last week. The Greens took over from Jeremy Corbyn as the representative of British Mélenchonism, and embraced an Islamist group so extreme it allies with Nazis. Meanwhile Nigel Farage’s candidate, a renegade academic called Matt Goodwin, held that only white people who could trace their families back for hundreds of years could truly call themselves English.

Not one to be left out, Kemi Badenoch, the leader of the Conservative party, joined the sectarian attack on Muslims yesterday.

They were the enemy within, she implied, as she descended into the language of paranoid rabble rousers throughout history.

In a speech on integration, she said Keir Starmer’s “weak” refusal to fully endorse Trump’s war in the Middle East was driven by an unpatriotic desire to pander to Muslims. She didn’t portray them as fellow British citizens but as hostile aliens.

“Across the UK, there are groups whose political loyalties, when it comes to conflicts in the Middle East, do not align with the British national interest,” she declared.

“These are people whom Labour see as ‘their voters’ because without them they cannot stay in power.”

Thanks for reading Writing from London! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Pandering to Muslims threatened the very future of the UK, she thundered. “Britain’s interests, both economically and militarily, are being put under threat by rising separatism in this country.”

Badenoch is the leader of the Conservatives, the traditional party of government. Once Conservatives thought they had a duty to preserve order. Now their vote has collapsed, however, and Badenoch, like so many supposedly respectable right-wingers across the West, will say and do anything to recoup lost support.

So complete is her descent that there is no easy way now to distinguish between Kemi Badenoch, Nigel Farage and Elon Musk on the right, any more than there is an easy way to distinguish between the Greens and the Muslim Brotherhood on the left.

I have covered the story of the radical left’s alliances with the Islamist right for years. But notice how I and all honest reporters do it and compare our modus operandi with Badenoch’s.

We are specific. We name groups and link to their websites so that readers can see the left’s new friends for who they are. We don’t just shout generalities about all Muslims.

The only defence Badenoch can offer is that she is entitled to generalise about all Muslims because she is telling the truth.

And that defence fails.

This morning Trump was taking his cue from Badenoch and telling the Sun that Starmer was not giving him the support he deserved. He blamed migration. Britain is “not such a recognisable country” anymore. It must “stop people from coming in from foreign lands who hate you.”

Trump said that he never thought he would see the once “most solid of all” special relationships in such peril. Then he said of Starmer: “he has not been helpful. I never thought I’d see that. I never thought I’d see that from the UK.”

Trump cannot grasp that the “special relationship” is dead now that he imposes tariffs and threatens our Danish and Ukrainian allies. In any case it is perfectly clear why Starmer is not endorsing the attack on Iran.

He does not believe Trump’s war is legal, and at a more practical level, his “government does not believe in regime change from the skies,” as he told the House of Commons.

With Trump’s justification for the war changing every five minutes, it is hard to gainsay him.

I am something of a neo-con and would love to see the Iranian regime overthrown and a secular and democratic Iran arise from its ashes. But Trump has no workable plan, and the prime minister has every right to say that he cannot wholeheartedly to commit a frivolous war.

Nor is he defying Trump to please Muslim voters. An opinion poll taken in the US earlier this week found that only one in four Americans supports the attack on Iran and pollsters are getting the same figures here in the UK. Do I really need to say that Muslims are not 75 per cent of the population of either country?

The easy way out of this piece would be to end with a cheap payoff on the lines of “the people who really don’t get British values, aren’t Muslims but Conservatives!”

But I fear the demagogues understand this country all too well. On the Green left and far right, there are votes in pandering to sectarianism.

The willingness of the radical left to tolerate Jew hate has led to antisemitic attacks breaking new records. Meanwhile, the open toleration of anti-Muslim conspiracy theories on the right led to attacks on mosques and asylum seekers in 2024.

It is an ominous sign of how easily paranoid ideas have moved from the fringe to the mainstream, that, when Kemi Badenoch, the leader of the once reputable Conservative party, decides to roll in the mud with the racists, hardly anyone in the mainstream media thinks it is worth calling her out.

More violence is coming. You can depend on it.

Give a gift subscription

Share

With Putin and Trump tearing our world apart, I am writing more than ever. If you can afford it, please consider supporting my journalism by becoming a paid subscriber.

You will receive access to all articles, archives, podcasts and debates. You will also allow me to keep this project going as a journalistic concern without advertising or clickbait or any kind of proprietorial interference.

Annual subscriptions work out at £1.15 ($1.45) a week, which is a pretty good deal, even if I do say so myself!