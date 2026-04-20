Writing from London

Writing from London

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Stephen Taylor's avatar
Stephen Taylor
17h

Reading has got me through bereavement Reading has got me through homelessness Reading has enriched and saved my life

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Stan's avatar
Stan
15h

In this gloomy piece you miss the countering trends - bans on phones in schools, age limits on social media access, focus on the science of learning and teaching reading.

Your data shows we took a hit but misses that governments care and are acting to address it.

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