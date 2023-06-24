In February 2023, the Times, Rishi Sunak’s most dependable journalistic ally, gave the prime minister a glowing report. Liz Truss bequeathed him an “economy in freefall, a government discredited in the eyes of investors and a party consumed by civil war,” it said.

The crisis would have daunted lesser politicians. But Sunak turned it around. Circumstances had forced him to undertake an “exercise in crisis management on a scale seldom seen in peacetime. That work, thankfully, is largely done.”

February 2023 is not so long ago. Now it is June and even Sunak’s most uncritical supporters must see that his work is not “largely done.” It’s not done at all. The economy is in “freefall” again, with interest rates back to Trussian highs. The decline in private and public investment has pushed Britain into a “doom loop,” the Institute for Public Policy Research said a few days ago. Failure to invest in research and development, skills and infrastructure weakened the economy and meant there was less money to invest in research and development, skills and infrastructure, which further weakened the economy. And so it went on, and on.

The Conservative party hoisted Rishi Sunak to power with barely a semblance of a democratic mandate because it believed his reassuring presence would stop the international markets demanding a “moron premium” before lending to a United Kingdom that gave every appearance of being governed by idiots.

But Sunak’s “crisis management,” skills have succeeded merely in taking the UK from one crisis to the next.

The Times was right on one point: there isn’t a civil war in the Conservative party. The peace is the peace of the grave, however. Wars require commitment and prizes worth fighting for, and all conviction has left the Sunak administration. Like the last days of the Bourbons in Versailles, the Conservatives of Whitehall know they are done for, but hang on because there is nothing else to do.

Despairing Conservative politicians pointed me to the performance James Cleverly gave at the Conservative Home website’s summer party earlier this week.

His Majesty’s Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs told the audience of Tory journalists and influencers, “I am going to refrain from some of the wilder jokes that I’ve had sloshing around in my head this afternoon.”

Five minutes later, he returned to the theme and said, if they wanted to hear “the various knob gags and poo gags that I’ve got sloshing around in my fundamentally childish head, buy me a drink”.

Cleverly rambled about Conservative leadership elections past and future. He jumped from talking about recycling to talking about Ukraine. Fin de régime ennui weighed him down. “You’re meant to laugh at the funny bits,” he told the tittering crowd. “Not just at everything.”

Say what you like about the Conservative party, and there is much to say, but even its sternest critics can remember when it produced foreign secretaries like Peter Carrington, Douglas Hurd and William Hague, who could put on a show of gravitas.

Cleverly was done with pretending. To the surprise of no one present at the summer party, “sources close” to James Cleverly later briefed the Telegraph that his wife was sick and he was considering standing down from Parliament at the next election, a claim that he denies in public.

Dozens of other Conservative politicians will leave. The few energetic ministers left blame Sunak for the stench of decline that hangs over his government.

The prime minister claims to be pro-business, one told me, but he won’t fight for business if fighting involves taking on the Treasury.

“He claims to be pro-integrity but he won’t oppose Johnson,” my source continued. “He claims to be pro-professionalism but then allows Cleverly to be our principal diplomat, and Suella Braverman to be our lead national security actor. Ben Wallace has preened on the international stage by offering weapons but done none of the bureaucratic hard work of refilling our stocks. Barclay is more interested in which soup is available in the canteen than real NHS reforms. Each is a ghost of an ancien regime and he’s unwilling to exorcise ghosts.”

For those too exhausted to monitor every spasm of this dying administration, I should explain that Sunak refused to participate in the vote to expel Boris Johnson from the Commons for lying about the Downing Street lockdown parties. Suella Braverman is the far-right and far-gone Home Secretary. She was forced to resign in October 2022 for breaching security, but is now back in charge of the security service. Braverman is waiting for the moment when she can build her position on the right by storming out of government and denouncing Sunak for failing to stop the arrival of migrants.

Rather than confront her, Sunak waits for her to confront him at the time and place of her choosing.

Meanwhile Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, has just been passed over as a candidate to become the next secretary-general of Nato. Steve Barclay is the health secretary. (And, yes, I had forgotten about him, too)

My source’s description of his government as an ancien regime is a specific and illuminating reference to the French Bourbon monarchy. Ever since Alexis de Tocqueville published The Ancien Régime and the French Revolution in 1856 most historians have accepted his argument that the government of Louis XVI did not provoke the French Revolution because it was a terrible tyranny. On the contrary, it knew it needed to reform France but could not face the forces reform unleashed.

The same is true of the UK’s Conservative regime. Ministers know that Brexit is a disaster. That private knowledge leads them to float the idea from behind the cloak of anonymity that Britain should rejoin the European single market and customs union on terms identical to those enjoyed by Switzerland.

But the right will accept no dilution of the purity of its revolution. Fanatics shot down the Treasury ministers who proposed compromise within hours of the story appearing. The Brexit wing of the Conservative party is the die-hard faction of British politics. The more unpopular Brexit becomes, the more fervently it believes.

Equally, every thinking Conservative knows that the failure to build affordable homes threatens the future of the right. If the young cannot accumulate capital, they will not support capitalism. Many millennials are breaking the oldest rule in politics by not becoming more conservative as they age. Their rejection of conservatism is not the result of indoctrination by cultural Marxists, as Conservative propagandists maintain. Most millennials have thoroughly small “c” conservative desires to own their own home, start a family, and earn a decent wage, and the Conservative government frustrates them.

Repeatedly ministers have tried to authorise home building, and repeatedly their backbenchers have stopped them. They know that their elderly electorate will not tolerate development in their commuter towns and suburbs. The result is that the immediate electoral imperative to keep Nimby pensioners sweet has destroyed the long-term Conservative objective of maintaining a property-owning democracy.

Brendan Behan said critics “are like eunuchs in a harem; they know how it's done, they've seen it done every day, but they're unable to do it themselves.”

The same applies to Conservative ministers. And it will carry on applying for as far ahead as anyone can see. You might think that the crisis of conservatism must soon come to a head. But the Sunak administration can stagger on in theory until January 2025, dragging the country down and dragging itself down into a freefall without end.

